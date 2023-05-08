Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data should empower your technical teams to move fast and make things happen. Delphix answers the challenge by eliminating data friction so development runs smoothly and outpaces demand.

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives you access to enterprise data from heterogeneous sources in minutes, across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Securing data delivery to every stakeholder, anywhere they may be, drives rapid development of critical applications and solutions. It’s the industry’s most comprehensive DataOps solution, providing a collaborative platform for data operators (such as DBAs, as well as InfoSec and IT operations teams) and data consumers (including developers, QA specialists, analysts and data scientists), ensuring that sensitive data is secured and that the right data is available to the right people when and where they need it. 

Delphix and Cognizant partner on agile test data management solutions to drive digital business, digital operations and digital systems. Our partnership extends across regional markets, client organizations and delivery centers to enable and deliver DataOps solutions for banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and other vertical markets to solve complex data challenges that drive meaningful change for you and your customers.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform (DDDP) creates an automated test data management delivery platform. This unique solution is built on virtual machines for both on-premises and cloud data environments and supports data virtualization technology that connects a relational database management system to self-service test data provisioning ideal for integrated data masking, virtual data protection and DevOps integrations.

Cognizant is an Elite Reseller of Delphix solutions and offers agile test data management as a complete solution. We work with your specific needs to incorporate people, process and technology into a custom, agile test data management solution so it works—just the way you need it to.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Delphix

