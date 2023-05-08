When your vision has no limits, you need all the right players working together to turn that vision into reality.
Dell Technologies encompasses Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virustream and VMware. As partners, Cognizant and Dell Technologies bring the combined strengths and capabilities of our best-in-class portfolios to provide the framework that is essential to your organization’s digital future. Covering infrastructure, software-defined cloud, networking, cloud-native development and security, we enable a stronger, more efficient workforce which is aided by groundbreaking automation and unyielding protection.