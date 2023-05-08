Privileged Access Management-as-a-Service (PAMaaS) from Cognizant Security, powered by CyberArk’s industry-leading privileged access security technology, provides all the planning, implementation and ongoing management needed to protect your most sensitive accounts, delivered in a flexible, as-a-service model. Our joint solution provides secure privileged access management wherever your systems operate in the world, whether in your own data centers, in the public cloud or in a hybrid combination of both. PAMaaS not only provides higher levels of protection than many legacy solutions, but does so with significantly less delay and expense—and it's ready to grow as fast and as big as you need.

More than 10 years of experience in identity and access management (IAM) technologies



50+ engagements in IAM/PAM; 100+ trained IAM associates

15+ existing engagements with CyberArk and more underway

Intense sales engagement; 20+ active and qualified proposals underway

9 CyberArk Certified Engineers; 70+ in pipeline