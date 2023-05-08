Numerous research studies have shown that around 80% of all cybersecurity breaches somehow involve lost or stolen user credentials.
Cognizant and CyberArk partner to protect privileged access accounts—those with access to the most critical applications and data within an organization. CyberArk is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise. Together, we help you address one of the biggest security threats in the world today: Keeping your most sensitive information safe.