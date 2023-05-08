High-performing companies recognize that data is a strategic asset and a foundation for digital transformation.

Cloudera delivers a modern data platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. Expand your customer footprint, connect products and services, protect your business and power your digital transformation. Our platform—hybrid by design—helps unlock the value of data so that you can build and deploy AI solutions at scale, efficiently and securely, anywhere you want.

A Gold Level partner with over 200 Cloudera-certified consultants, Cognizant helps Cloudera create an end-to-end blend of business and technology solutions that reflect the future of analytics and data management, and create transformational value. Our partnership with Cognizant is key in scaling our joint delivery capabilities to meet the continued high market demand globally and help you perform better.