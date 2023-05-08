Skip to main content Skip to footer
High-performing companies recognize that data is a strategic asset and a foundation for digital transformation.

Cloudera delivers a modern data platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. Expand your customer footprint, connect products and services, protect your business and power your digital transformation. Our platform—hybrid by design—helps unlock the value of data so that you can build and deploy AI solutions at scale, efficiently and securely, anywhere you want.

A Gold Level partner with over 200 Cloudera-certified consultants, Cognizant helps Cloudera create an end-to-end blend of business and technology solutions that reflect the future of analytics and data management, and create transformational value. Our partnership with Cognizant is key in scaling our joint delivery capabilities to meet the continued high market demand globally and help you perform better.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Cognizant BigDecisions introduces a new paradigm for seamless, end-to-end information management and analytics delivery to grow value for your enterprise at speed, and offers:

  • Sophisticated BI and analytics.
  • A way to leverage universal data.
  • Access to select proven technologies.
  • Agility for business change.
  • A solution that is easy to build and manage.

By simplifying migration of data and applications from a high-cost mainframe environment to a low-cost high-performance Cloudera enterprise data hub powered by Apache Hadoop, Cognizant BigFrame works to:

  • Unlock complex mainframe data.
  • Automate offloading with web-based monitoring.
  • Enable seamless performance with Cloudera.
  • Maintain momentum with support for any data source.
  • Give you a one-stop customer-centric view.
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Cloudera

