As the way we live and work changes and technology grows increasingly complex, the enterprise is under more pressure than ever to be far-seeing and proactive—to shape its own future.
Cisco has been shaping the technology of the networked enterprise and making the internet work since 1984. Since 2016, Cognizant has partnered with Cisco to provide world-class services and support for the technologies our shared clients rely on. It’s a 360-degree partnership: We work together and build together, investing in critical joint initiatives that pair the strengths of our two companies—all in the spirit of providing better service to great companies like yours. Between Cisco’s technologies and Cognizant’s services, our partnership brings deep expertise and broad experience across verticals so that we can get your company out in front of how you envision digital is shaping the future of your enterprise.