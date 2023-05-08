Skip to main content Skip to footer
CAST
To make sound decisions that power change, you need the right information at your fingertips.

Digital leaders across the globe depend on Software Intelligence from CAST to measure the health of their applications, uncover major security risks and drive digital transformation with confidence. Software engineers use CAST software blueprints to gain critical insight, avoid and remediate structural flaws, and design modern architecture for legacy applications.

From cloud migration to improving digital customer experiences or modernizing IT systems, CAST technology helps Cognizant and its clients see better and realize value faster. Cognizant leverages CAST to deliver transparency in IT costs, transformational technology investments, enhanced software quality and team agility.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Application portfolio rationalization is a service powered by CAST that gives you visibility into hundreds of apps in less than a week. It’s designed to help you:

  • Assess and track application portfolio health.
  • Build a smart cloud migration roadmap with fact-based software analytics.
  • Identify common vulnerabilities and exposures, third-party and open-source software risk, and IP license risk across your application portfolio.
  • Detect data privacy issues hiding in software and maintain compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.
  • Prioritize your most business-critical applications and determine priority candidates for modernization or platform-as-a-service migration.

Overcome transformation hurdles while cutting IT costs and increasing performance with the Digital Transformation Assessment and CAST analytics. The intuitive and interactive blueprint generated by CAST Imaging enables teams to achieve:

  • Application discovery. Save time and money analyzing and mapping complex software and shorten the learning curve for new developers.
  • Application modernization. Break down monolithic applications, visualize future designs and plan migrations from as-built designs.
  • Microservices enablement. Define and construct candidate microservices based on as-built component clusters and dependencies.
  • Application onboarding/offshoring. Decrease the learning curve, expedite due diligence and accelerate change of ownership. Onboarding, offshoring, and mergers and acquisition integration.
  • DevOps optimization. Expose end-to-end technology stacks to all DevOps stakeholders, reduce development time.
