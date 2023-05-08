Skip to main content Skip to footer
Together, Cognizant and Adobe help organizations win by imagining and enabling exceptional experiences. Leveraging the largest digital support services of their kind, Cognizant brings insight and foresight, strategy and design together with technology implementation expertise to deliver tomorrow’s experiences today. Our connected experience offerings with Adobe traverse the entire customer lifecycle across every industry.

By combining Adobe’s best-in-class, cloud-based digital customer engagement tools with Cognizant’s industry knowledge and integration expertise, you can elevate your digital marketing and user experience strategies to deliver compelling content to the right audience at the right time and place. Cognizant and Adobe harness customer data from these tools and translate it into insights that drive powerful brand engagements and campaigns.

Forming a marketing strategy without meaningful, high quality data is like driving blind. Cognizant’s Analytics and Information Management teams pull off the blindfold, helping you draw actionable insight from your customer and operations data. These bits and bytes of information come together via Adobe Analytics and lead to improved, highly engaging customer experiences that modern users and consumers expect, while also driving operational efficiencies. We use the powerful components of Adobe Marketing Cloud to uncover this data and make it work for your organization through:

  • Adobe Experience Manager: Builds omnichannel, targeted online customer experiences to build brand, drive demand and extend digital reach
  • Adobe Campaign: Leverages customer data to execute and measure targeted marketing strategies across channels
  • Adobe Analytics: Combines the power of analytics and audience segmentation to inform marketing with data from the start
  • Adobe Target: Uses AI to test and target each experience to a digital property and drive higher conversion rates
  • Adobe Audience Manager: Builds unique audience profiles to identify the most valuable segments and uses them across any digital channel

Cognizant Digital Experience creates immersive and highly targeted web experiences ranging from standalone marketing and sales sites to crucial components of sweeping business transformations. We use the Adobe Marketing Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud to inform our strategies and create the differentiated experiences that help your brand stand apart from the competition. Our services include:

  • Insights & Journeys
  • Experience Design 
  • Digital Product Creation
  • Operating Model & Service Design
  • Brand & Digital Marketing Strategy
  • Omnichannel Content Strategy
  • Campaign Planning & Creative 
  • Content Creation & Production
  • Content Management & Optimization
  • SEO/SEM
  • Ad Operations
  • Social Strategy & Creation
  • Social Media Moderation
  • Social Listening & Community Management
  • Social Marketing Optimization
  • Omnichannel Growth Strategy
  • Shopper Marketing Strategy 
  • Connected Commerce
  • Campaign Planning & Creative Integrating e-commerce Solutions
  • Reviewing Architecture and Workflows
  • Advising on Technology and Architecture Decisions

Experiences change minds and behaviors. To successfully deliver exceptional experiences, businesses need to understand the continuously evolving drivers of customer behavior and market context. They must then be able to act on these insights to deliver valuable experiences at critical moments. Employee experience and enablement must also be aligned to support the vision for customer experience. 

Cognizant is one of the few global companies with the combined ethnographic and technological expertise to orchestrate hyper-personalization at scale. Our approach to CX and EX combines what we call the science of intimacy with the art of industrialization. We start with data and insights that, when considered together, uncover customer needs and wants. This, coupled with the context of the business, serves to accelerate and scale in ways that were previously not possible. We leverage our approach in combination with Adobe’s Experience Cloud suite of products to deliver highly personalized experiences across the touchpoints that matter most.

The battle for hearts and minds begins with content. Exceptional experiences depend on personalized content, but delivering experiences for thousands—or even millions—of different people is complicated. Companies must manage the challenges of moving targets like supply chains, pricing and inventory and develop an agile content strategy to match.

Cognizant’s Content and Marketing Services experts take a human-centered approach to design and content creation. They understand our clients’ business, the markets they operate in, their employee ecosystem and their customers. This approach is underpinned by a suite of proprietary AI-powered automation tools that eliminate inefficiencies and speed time to market. Cognizant uses Adobe’s industry-leading content and marketing technologies to drive personalized content at scale with the agility to change as expectations evolve.

Today’s hyper-connected customers expect more from brands. Successful commerce needs to consider the entire experience, from inspiration to payment. At Cognizant, we understand that great digital commerce solutions hide their internal complexities and deliver meaningful customer experiences at every “moment that matters,” when the customer’s mindset undergoes a shift.

Brands can do this by creating immersive omnichannel experiences that build customer relationships. Cognizant’s omnichannel commerce experts make uncommon connections across a broad ecosystem of channels and touchpoints to help brands develop a flexible, integrated set of capabilities that consistently deliver experiences that add value. We leverage Adobe Commerce and Adobe Experience Cloud as key enabling technologies to bring true omnichannel commerce to life for our customers.

Digital Experience 2021 Adobe Solution Partner of the Year
2020 Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year
Adobe Solution Partner Platinum
2019 Delivery Quality Solution Partner of the Year
Adobe drives marketing personalization for automaker
