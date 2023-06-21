Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Blog
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH www.cognizant.com), a leading professional services company, and the Finnish Golf Union with the Ladies European Tour 2023 season have announced a partnership. 

The collaboration is based on shared important themes – investing in people and programs that strengthen women’s sport and significant societal sporting events.

Cognizant, known for its expertise in helping clients modernize and optimize their businesses worldwide through digital transformation, is delighted to be involved in this partnership to amplify the importance of female representation in both sport and technology.

"Promoting well-being and equal opportunities in competitive sports is important for Cognizant much in the same way as investing in the future of women in technology. We want to contribute to building an intelligent and healthy society through sports and physical activity, leveraging technology and the power of intuition wherever possible,” said Toomas Kalpio, Sales Director in Cognizant Finland.

Cognizant’s involvement in sports is not new, with the notable partnership with Aston Martin Formula One, as well as other significant long-term golf partnerships with LPGA Cognizant Founder’s Cup and the Presidents Cup. Over the past 10 years, the Cognizant Founders Cup has raised nearly $4 million for the organization. Those donations have enabled Girls Golf – a junior golf program in the US - to add 34 new sites, support growing locations and facilitate new players into the sport.

Finnish Golf Union - Cognizant Finnish Golf Union - Cognizant
Strengthening women’s sport and significant societal sporting events.

Kimmo Rantamäki, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Finnish Golf Union, sees Cognizant as an outstanding addition to their partner network and believes that something unique is in the making.

"As the largest sports federation in Finland, we engage Finns nationwide in golfing activities offering countless ways to enjoy the sport. Cognizant is a truly global player, and I am confident that in cooperation we can do many great things for women's golf", expressed Rantamäki.

The partnership will be visible across the Finnish Golf Union's channels and during the Ladies European Tour Finnish leg. Looking towards the future, the goal is to propel Finnish golf forward.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Sarah Seymour 

About the Finnish Golf Union:

The Finnish Golf Union serves as the umbrella organization for Finnish golf clubs and plays a central role in the sport within Finland. As one of the largest national sports federations, the Finnish Golf Union boasts a membership of over 150,000 players, with 134 affiliated clubs. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive and appealing community that enhances well-being and brings smiles to people's faces.

About Cognizant  

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses to help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Learn more at www.cognizant.com.

Cognizant Nordics
Author Image

Our experts are contributing with exciting insights about what is going on within technology and innovation.

In focus
Interested in our sponsorships and partnerships?
Interested in our sponsorships and partnerships?
Read more about Cognizant's sponsorships and partnerships
black waves
Latest posts