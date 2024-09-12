Early in 2024, Cognizant completed its acquisition of Thirdera, an elite ServiceNow partner specializing in advisory, implementation and optimization solutions related to the ServiceNow platform. Thirdera offers industry expertise and innovation to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity via transformation, digitization, and automation. The acquisition builds on Cognizant’s existing 12+ years ServiceNow expertise, with over 9,500 successful customer transformations.

What’s in it for our customers then? There’s a growing demand within the ServiceNow sphere and thanks to the acquisition, we’ve added more than 940 new professionals to meet the need. Thirdera’s robust capabilities in professional services across key ServiceNow workflows and emerging products build on our deep industry, AI, and platform expertise. This positions Cognizant at the forefront of innovation in the ServiceNow ecosystem – and will turbo-charge our ability to build generative AI industry-leading solutions on the ServiceNow platform.

Customer examples across industries

Functioning as the “platform of platforms,” ServiceNow essentially enables organizations to plug in various software components through the ServiceNow platform – and, as a result, gain instant access to all of their data. Some of the customer stories where Thirdera has been the ServiceNow partner of choice include these examples:

Thirdera is helping telecom organizations achieve operational excellence using ServiceNow, to run more efficiently and profitably. German-based telecommunications provider Ngena sought to optimize its service management and assurance processes, and Thirdera helped connect all of its telecom operations on the ServiceNow platform to simplify service delivery, automate issue resolution and enable personalized self-service.

Serving roughly 10,000 employees in 50 countries, the HR team for this global electronic gaming and multimedia company needed a more efficient way to respond to employees’ HR-related requests. As a long-time ServiceNow customer, the organization knew it would benefit from ServiceNow HR Service Delivery – and Thirdera completed the first phase of the ServiceNow HR implementation in a mere 11 weeks. Thirdera has now enabled the gaming company to increase HR efficiency and deliver a better employee experience.

Warner Music Group (WMG) faced challenges in translating its platform, including its existing portal, ITIL interface, and knowledge bases, into multiple languages. In response to these challenges, WMG engaged Thirdera to implement effective solutions for their localization needs. The efforts supported by Thirdera’s expertise in Google Cloud integration and ServiceNow plugins resulted in improved efficiency, accuracy, and scalability for WMG's global operations.

When this energy company first implemented the ServiceNow platform to manage IT incidents and requests, there was no consideration for the approximately 5,000 end users. Thirdera’s team was able to help this organization save time by automating the assignment of incidents and requests to the appropriate resolution teams without going through the first level of support

