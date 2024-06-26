Many companies have spent the past year experimenting with generative AI to see what’s possible and to familiarize themselves with its transformative potential. We’re now moving into a new era of using it within a work context. By 2026, over 100 million humans will engage with generative AI to contribute to enterprise work according to Gartner.

In this early phase of adoption, it can be a double-edged sword though; enthusiastic employees who privately embraced ChatGPT and similar tools at the start of the journey might suddenly feel hampered by company security restrictions.

Bridging the productivity/security gap

How can business leaders navigate this upcoming disruption without killing the enthusiasm? How can you make the most of this new technology and make it work? This is where Microsoft comes in with a collection of Copilots, like the Microsoft 365 Copilot, to bridge the gap between the initial “wow” user experience and security governance capabilities that align with enterprise needs.

Cognizant has a partnership with Microsoft that stretches over 17 years and has now expanded to make Microsoft’s generative AI and Copilots available to millions of users. To better support businesses, the partnership offers fully-fledged frameworks to help get things done – from getting small pilot projects off the ground to embedding larger, full-scale systems. Cognizant has built frameworks and solutions to ensure businesses get the most out of generative AI as a useful tool in everyday work.

We are also introducing AI tools internally to unleash Cognizant employees' creativity. Recently, we announced the integration of a generative AI-powered innovation assistant in collaboration with Microsoft to supercharge Cognizant’s innovative capacity.

90% of jobs will be affected

Businesses have been in the experimental phase of the adoption of AI capabilities and are now entering a new phase of maturity. The joint Oxford Economics/Cognizant study predicts generative AI will affect 90% of U.S. jobs – and if you better make sure you’re preparing the organization for the change without compromising safety. A fundamental shift awaits: when routine tasks are performed by AI, companies can better utilize the talents of their human capital to accelerate growth and become a disruptive force in their industry.

If you’re thinking about introducing elements of generative AI into your business, visit our generative AI section of the web.