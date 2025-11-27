For our model, we have implemented a dual-branch architecture. One branch incorporates a LSTM layer designed to handle time-varying variables, such as weather conditions. The LSTM takes the past 30 days of weather data, and use that to make a prediction. The other branch is an encoder, which processes catchment attributes, such as elevation, land cover and soil type. The outputs of these two branches are concatenated and passed through a final dense layer, which produces a prediction of daily mean flow (m3/s). Our results, data analysis and validation metrics are highlighted in our whitepaper, and are also detailed in the model output report, released alongside the model on GitHub.

The Open Flow model released today showcase that AI/ML can be applied as a useful addition to traditional monitoring and hydrological modelling, reducing the overal l cost of flow estimation and increasing the access to critical river health data.

A collaborative and open-sourced approach

The overarching objective of River Deep Mountain AI is to bring key stakeholders involved in waterbody health together and collaboratively develop open-source AI/ML models, that can inform effective actions to tackle waterbody pollution.

All our models will be released in the public domain to democratise the use of artificial intelligence and benefit the entire water sector.

Access our Open Flow Model open source via GitHub.

River Deep Mountain AI is funded by the Ofwat Innovation Fund and consists of 6 core partners: Northumbrian Water, Cognizant Ocean, Xylem Inc, Water Research Centre Limited, The Rivers Trust and ADAS. The project is further supported by 6 water companies across the United Kingdom and Ireland.