Cognizant Benelux Blog
Introduction

In the complex world of Retail and CPG, there are hundreds of applications necessary to keep the various and interdependent operations running. Amid the continuous, tumultuous, and dynamic progression of these activities, it is normal to witness phases of expansion, adaptation, and innovation, which reflect the obsolescence of some applications and the introduction of new and more advanced solutions capable of rigorously and effectively responding to market demands.

This is where global companies encounter the coexistence of legacy and new applications, often having to manage relationships with various vendors and navigating a complex conglomerate of unique relationships and dynamics that frequently require exceptions and compromises. A situation that’s often considered challenging for modern organizations striving to centralize application management, providing L1, L2, and L3 support efficiently on a local level while also introducing a global and highly professional perspective on Application Management Services (AMS).

Recent studies on digital transformation highlight that AMS in RCG industries achieve up to 45% operational cost reduction through AI and machine learning-driven automation, as well as cloud-native solutions. Integrating reinforcement learning algorithms into AMS enhances real-time decision-making for high-priority incidents, minimizing downtime and improving SLA adherence.

However, moving in this direction, relying on a single partner for those starting from a fragmented and complex landscape, represents a significant challenge. The partner must demonstrate technical expertise, reputation, and resources on a global scale, in addition to understanding and recognizing the specific needs and challenges that the industry player faces in the intricate interplay between technology and business.

This document outlines a comprehensive framework for leveraging AMS to drive operational excellence and innovation within the RCG sector. By focusing on advanced automation, risk mitigation, and alignment with business objectives, Cognizant empowers enterprises to achieve cost efficiency and sustained growth, blending the formidable combination of industry and technology expertise.

Core Components of AMS in RCG

Cognizant’s AMS framework begins with a deep understanding of the application and technology landscape, ensuring tailored solutions for diverse business requirements.

1.       Application Inventory and Technology Landscape

AMS success starts with mapping the existing application portfolio, categorizing them by complexity, business criticality, and dependencies. This enables prioritization of high-impact areas.

2.       Volumetric Data Analysis

Using six months of ticketing data (incidents, service requests, change requests, problem management), AMS teams are able to forecast demand and optimize resource allocation, ensuring high SLA performance.

3.       Geographic Coverage and SLA Management

Retail and consumer brands often require 24/7 support with region-specific nuances. Cognizant’s global delivery model ensures seamless support through strategically located hubs.

4.       Automation and AI Integration

Automation drives efficiency, reducing manual efforts and enabling real-time issue resolution. AI-powered tools like Bluebolt™ and Neuro™ enhance problem-solving and enable predictive maintenance.

Even though these four points represent the backbone of a strategic transformation where technology, deep industry understanding, and specific account landscape knowledge must converge to realize a broader multi-year blueprint plan, trust and transparency between the involved parties are undoubtedly the most crucial steps to ensure a successful outcome.

Risk Mitigation and Transition Strategies

Transitioning AMS operations involves inherent risks. Cognizant employs a robust, phased approach to minimize disruptions while ensuring operational continuity.

1.       Criticality Analysis and Contingency Planning

By identifying critical applications and potential risk factors (e.g., aging infrastructure, vendor dependencies), Cognizant develops tailored contingency plans to address high-risk scenarios.

2.       Transition Plan and Cognizant Accelerators

Using the ADAPT methodology, Cognizant ensures minimal disruption through structured governance, staggered waves, and accelerators like Bizagi Modeler and Configuration Analysis Tools. The result is a transition plan that encompasses mainstream, in-flight projects, and retiring applications, combined with ATI/BRI analysis (Application Transition Index/Business Risk Index). 

ADAPT Methodology
  • Knowledge Transfer (KT): Leveraging tools like KNEAT for seamless KT documentation.
  • Portfolio Assessment: Using CAST for deep analysis of application health and complexity.

During the AMS transition, it is crucial to understand the complexities involved in a multi-vendor environment and the intricacies of a diverse application landscape. The criticality and lifecycle of each application, along with specific geographic considerations, dictate whether the transition should occur in parallel or in sequential phases. Regardless of the choice, effective change management plays a crucial role and must be planned with meticulous detail.

AMS for RCG Growth and Innovation

AMS goes beyond maintenance, acting as a catalyst for innovation and business alignment in the RCG industries. For instance, in the example of a luxury brand, critical applications span across digital selling solutions, integration solutions, omnichannel order management solutions, Point of Sale selling tools, ERP, Data & Analytics solutions, planning solutions, CDM solutions, product design & development, master data solutions, spend management solutions, and payment solutions. All of them can be grouped into five categories: brands, value chain, corporate, commercial, and data & analytics, and must be linked to the business processes they enable to understand their commercial impact and competitive advantage.

Cognizant's AMS impact

1. Alignment with Business Goals

AMS strategies are aligned with business objectives, ensuring IT operations support growth, enhance customer experience, and enable faster time-to-market.

2. Agile and DevOps Maturity Progression

Transitioning from project-driven to product-driven delivery models allows businesses to adopt Agile and DevOps principles, fostering a culture of continuous improvement

3. Integration of Automation for Scalability

Automation is integral to AMS, enabling scalable operations and reducing dependency on manual processes, especially during peak seasons.

Product-driven AMS delivery models amplify value creation by embedding agility into the software lifecycle. This dovetails with Cognizant’s agile maturity and DevOps adoption strategies.

AMS Implementation Framework

Cognizant’s AMS solutions incorporate cutting-edge methodologies and tools to maximize efficiency and deliver value across the RCG value chain.

1.  Zero Maintenance Framework

  • Automation: Achieving 43% automation-led ticket optimization.
  • Process Optimization: Leveraging AI for self-healing systems and smart routing.

2.  Control Tower and AIOps

  • Observability: Comprehensive monitoring across applications and infrastructure.
  • AI-Driven Insights: Predictive analytics to pre-emptively resolve potential issues.
AIOps platform

3. Application Modernization and ESG Commitment

Cognizant integrates ESG goals into AMS delivery, utilizing tools like CO2 Footprint Calculator to promote sustainability while modernizing legacy applications.

Studies link AMS-driven energy optimizations to ESG success, with tools like the CO2 Footprint Calculator proving instrumental.

Driving Value through AMS

AMS not only optimizes costs but also delivers tangible business value through proactive support and enhanced operational efficiencies.

1.  Proactive Support Models

  • Shift-Left Strategies: Reducing escalations by empowering L1.5 teams with advanced tools.
  • SmartOps: Ensuring uninterrupted support with 24/7 monitoring and automated resolutions.

2. TCO Optimization and Business Impact

Cognizant’s AMS model delivers up to 40% TCO reduction by eliminating redundancies, automating routine tasks, and streamlining workflows.

Data-driven AMS solutions improve IT-business alignment by 30%, fostering strategic growth. Cognizant's integration of Bluebolt™ leverages these findings, combining AI-powered analytics with actionable insights.

Innovation in AMS

Innovation is the cornerstone of Cognizant’s AMS approach, driving continuous improvement and future readiness.

1. Leveraging Platforms like Bluebolt™ and Neuro™

These AI-powered platforms enable automation across workflows, from incident management to resource allocation.

2. Advanced Observability and Data Analytics

Real-time observability tools provide insights into system performance, helping businesses make data-driven decisions and optimize processes.

As we look to the future, the integration of AMS with emerging technologies such as quantum computing and advanced AI will further revolutionize the Retail and Consumer Goods industries.

Case Studies and Outcomes

Case Study: Enhancing Retail Operations

A global retail leader faced escalating operational costs and inconsistent SLA performance. Cognizant implemented a comprehensive AMS solution:

  • Automation Impact: Achieved 35% automation in ticket resolution within 12 months.
  • Cost Efficiency: Reduced operational costs by 28%.
  • Customer Experience: Enhanced satisfaction scores by 15% through faster issue resolution.

Outcome: The retailer achieved a scalable, efficient AMS model aligned with business growth.

Cognizant's implementation of AIOps mirrors academic predictions of a 60% MTTR reduction, establishing a clear linkage between theoretical frameworks and practical AMS execution.

Conclusion

Certainly, achieving the goals offered by a transition towards Application Managed Services presents significant challenges and makes clear the organized and collective intent to rethink IT. This includes exposing the overall business context to potential vendors who can support this effort.

Besides listing the applications, key skills required, ticket volume, portfolio, necessary support languages, included business capabilities, criticality index, current lifecycle, potential successors, and hosting type, comprehensive information and complex perspectives must be shared, which are often hard to capture through purely quantitative analyses. For this reason, a co-design design thinking procurement process leveraging a Dynamic Sourcing approach is highly recommended and advisable.

This type of approach ensures that proposals, discussions, and solutions are of the highest quality, covering areas such as Transition and Transformation stream, Metrics and Measurement, and Change Management. At Cognizant, we particularly stand out for our approach based on AI-led automation and Observability. By taking proactive steps today, we prepare for the technological advancements of tomorrow and ensure AMS strategy aligns with your long-term business goals.

Explore Cognizant AMS today to unlock your business potential.

Authors
Stefano Montanari

Head of Retail and Consumer Goods Consulting

Author Image
