Can intuition be part of how a company operates and outlines its strategy? What we know is that the most successful companies constantly anticipate changes ahead – be it customer behavior, market shifts or disruptive events – and act instantaneously to put themselves ahead of the competition.

Cognizant has helped businesses worldwide operate on intuition for years, without using that specific word. “Intuition engineered” is our new tagline. It highlights Cognizant’s promise to engineer our clients’ businesses so they can anticipate customer needs and act as if on intuition.

The shift in branding represents the modern Cognizant: a global technology services leader with a unique perspective on how digital can help businesses become more agile, automated and innovative. Or, as Cognizant’s CEO Brian Humphries states:

“We are shifting our brand expression to better mirror the value we already bring to clients: our ability to help them with their most strategic initiatives, which include becoming modern businesses”.

To learn more about intuition engineered, watch this video or visit our intuition engineered section of the web.