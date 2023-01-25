Skip to main content Skip to footer
Top Employers Institute, an authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in organizations around the world, has named Cognizant as a Top Employer in Europe for the 9th consecutive year. Among the countries receiving certification are Sweden and Norway.

Every year, Top Employers Institute surveys eligible organizations and completes an in-depth evaluation process that looks at people practices. Organizations are surveyed based on a range of parameters such as onboarding, work environment, learning and engagement. Submissions are validated and scored, and if successful, the organization will be recognized as an employer of choice.

The certification for 2023 is covering Cognizant in Sweden, Norway, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Spain. Cognizant rated highly for its clearly defined, well-managed programs in ensuring its employees have a clear vision of where they are going as a company via their business and people strategies and strong leadership capabilities.

Cognizant in Sweden and Norway had an overall score of 90,75% as compared to the benchmark score 85%, and particularly excelled in these categories: 

  • 97,07% Steer (Business strategy, people strategy and leadership)
  • 93,63% Develop (Performance, career and learning)
  • 92,67% Unite (Values, ethics & integrity, sustainability, diversity & inclusion)

To learn more, please visit our career section and our talent section.

