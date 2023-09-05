Smart Factory for Life Science
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH:
How do you eat an elephant? Let’s break smart factory into manageable bites.
WHAT: You are invited to join us for an engaging, in-person event with the Cognizant Life Science Manufacturing group and the Microsoft team.
WHERE: Microsoft Technology Centre, Microsoft, Kanalvej 7, 2800 Kongens Lyngby
WHEN: 26th September from 10:00–15:00
YOU WILL GET INSIGHTS ON:
|Let's size the elephant! The foundations for smart factory: IT/OT and data
|Options for the data enabling architecture – historian and other major systems
|The promise of digital twins - we'll connect the dots
|Bridging clinical and commercial manufacturing to accelerate new product launch
|How Operator Experience design can shorten time to market
|Discover how the Microsoft Cloud builds operational agility, and creates resilient supply chains