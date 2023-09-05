Skip to main content Skip to footer
Smart Factory for Life Science
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: 
Microsoft logo

How do you eat an elephant? Let’s break smart factory into manageable bites. 

WHAT: You are invited to join us for an engaging, in-person event with the Cognizant Life Science Manufacturing group and the Microsoft team.
WHERE: Microsoft Technology Centre, Microsoft, Kanalvej 7, 2800 Kongens Lyngby
WHEN: 26th September from 10:00–15:00
YOU WILL GET INSIGHTS ON:
1Let's size the elephant! The foundations for smart factory: IT/OT and data
2Options for the data enabling architecture – historian and other major systems
3The promise of digital twins - we'll connect the dots
4Bridging clinical and commercial manufacturing to accelerate new product launch
5How Operator Experience design can shorten time to market
6Discover how the Microsoft Cloud builds operational agility, and creates resilient supply chains

 

SPEAKERS:
Lone Harboe

Life Science Consultant, Cognizant Nordic

Jacqueline Hora

Digital and Data Consultant, LS Manufacturing Group

Ken Hyld

Senior MTC Technical Architect, Microsoft

Anna Filippi

LS Experience Strategist - Strategy & Design, Cognizant

Ian Dorr

Head of Strategy - Strategy & Design, Cognizant

Eamonn Burke

Global Director Managed Services - LS Manufacturing Group, Cognizant