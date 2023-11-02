IN PARTNERSHIP WITH:
Go deep green with tech and new organization models
Join us over lunch on Friday, December 1st, for an engaging event, where we will discuss the results from our Deep Green survey with a close look at the Nordic and industry specific results.
A new breed of business is emerging. Organizations will have sustainability encoded in their DNA. To find out more, we surveyed 3,000 executives on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.
WHERE: Villa Copenhagen, Copenhagen Central Post Building, Tietgensgade 35-39, 1704 Copenhagen
WHEN: Friday, December 1st, between 11:45-14:00 CET
You will get insights on:
- What do Nordic businesses need to focus more on
- How different industries are progressing
- You cannot manage what you cannot measure: ESG data strategies
- The power of collaboration between technical and sustainability leadership
- Adapting to rapid regulatory changes
- Gen AI – an evolutionary imperative
Register to discuss sustainability with peers and experts over an exclusive lunch. You will walk away with insights and actions from your industry.
Please note: Space for this event is limited.