AI in Manufacturing #AIM at Human & Machine Intelligence

How do you combine human and machine intelligence? Let’s enable next-gen IoT solutions for greater impact.
WHAT: Join us for an innovative event, where we will elaborate on how manufacturers can better leverage the digital and the physical. We will present innovations and arrange a collaborative workshop led by experts on the topic for the day.
WHERE: Stena Industry Innovation Laboratory (SII-Lab), Chalmers University of Technology, Forskningsgången 6, 417 56 GOTHENBURG
WHEN: Tuesday 6th of February between 12:00–17:00
YOU WILL GET INSIGHTS ON:
- Strategies and practical use cases for combining AI and human ingenuity: How to merge the human experience and “outside the box” thinking with ML and AI, and how this collaborative approach can support the circular economy.
- Empowering employees to work alongside robots and smart machines: How does human centric design solutions empower employees to get prepared for the Factory of the Future?
- Use cases from manufacturing and automotive environments: Let us share the AI-based virtual driving companion Vera AI and how IoT embedded SW in end user products improves support and data for users and producers.