AI in Manufacturing #AIM at Human & Machine Intelligence

How do you combine human and machine intelligence? Let’s enable next-gen IoT solutions for greater impact.

WHAT: Join us for an innovative event, where we will elaborate on how manufacturers can better leverage the digital and the physical. We will present innovations and arrange a collaborative workshop led by experts on the topic for the day.

WHERE: Stena Industry Innovation Laboratory (SII-Lab), Chalmers University of Technology, Forskningsgången 6, 417 56 GOTHENBURG
WHEN: Tuesday 6th of February between 12:00–17:00
YOU WILL GET INSIGHTS ON:
  • Strategies and practical use cases for combining AI and human ingenuity: How to merge the human experience and “outside the box” thinking with ML and AI, and how this collaborative approach can support the circular economy. 
  • Empowering employees to work alongside robots and smart machines: How does human centric design solutions empower employees to get prepared for the Factory of the Future?
  • Use cases from manufacturing and automotive environments: Let us share the AI-based virtual driving companion Vera AI and how IoT embedded SW in end user products improves support and data for users and producers. 
SPEAKERS:
Johan Stahre

Professor, Head of Division, Chalmers University of Technology

Greta Braun

Ph.D. Student, Chalmers University of Technology

Pawel Dabrowski

PLM Lead, PTC

Roland Revsäter

Director of IoT, Cognizant Sweden

Egle Kramiluite

Digital Experience Commerical Lead, Cognizant

