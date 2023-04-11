The survey highlights also include:

· No. 1 for large contracts in the Nordics. Based on contracts with an annual contract value of >5 million euros, Cognizant is named the leader in the Nordics.



· Nordic no. 1 in BFSI. In financial services in the Nordics, Cognizant is no. 1 when it comes to general satisfaction with service providers

· No. 2 in Norway. Here, Cognizant is named as one of the “Exceptional Performers” on the list of general satisfaction with service providers. Same position as we had in 2022.

· Exceptional performer in infrastructure hosting and workplace services (shared no. 1) on a Nordic level.

It’s satisfying to see that our continuous dedication to engineering our clients’ businesses makes its mark on the results. Over the past three years, we have steadily improved our customer satisfaction.

Areas that drive future investments



The study also reveals the drivers behind client investments, where the top priority for CIOs is increasing security, resilience, and cyber defense (59 percent). The second top investment area is automation (56 percent) as organizations look to lower costs, while migrating core business applications to the cloud is ranked third (46 percent).

We will continue to deliver value through deep industry expertise and local presence combined with the muscles of a global workforce. There are still areas of improvement, and we are continuously working on improving our services in close collaboration with the clients.