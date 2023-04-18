Last summer the Design Council published an updated version of their double-diamond design process, including systemic design as one of its core drivers[1] (Design Council, 2021). I was (and still am) very thrilled to see this change, as it shows that systemic design is finally getting serious traction in design practices.

When I started exploring systemic design, I was astonished to learn that systems thinking (one of its core elements) has existed since antiquity and has influence in mathematics, psychology, biology, game theory, and social network analysis. However, even though systems thinking is a comprehensive approach to problem-solving, it has not been widely used to solve business challenges. Why has it taken so long for systems thinking to be used in day-to-day businesses practices? And why are the emerging design practices the perfect vehicle in bringing it forward?

Why Has Systems Thinking Existed for so Long but Has Not Been Adopted at Scale?

Russell Ackoff, one of the pioneers of systems thinking, was once asked why so few organizations adopt it. He answered that there were two main reasons: "A 'general’ reason: responsible for organizations failing to adopt any transforming idea; and a ‘specific’ one: responsible for the failure to adopt systems thinking in particular.” [1] (Ackoff, 2006)

The “General” Reason

Our world is made of many complex relationships and inter-relationships. Systems thinking intends to provide a holistic view of it, looking into the parts that compose it, their needs, behaviors, and indented and unintended influences between each other.

Systems thinking is not part of our natural way of seeing and navigating the world. Our corporate and public entities work by breaking themselves into specialized departments, that focus on fragmented parts of a system. We feel comfortable in these specialized bubbles, where we have control and deep knowledge. Specialization is necessary but has the disadvantage to establish ‘silos’ that are far from getting a holistic understanding of the complexity of its context [2] (Wettre, Sevaldson, & Dudani, 2019).

Think about trying to provide solutions for the upcoming gig economy. To create real impact, it’s not enough to design a new technology platform (the design and technological approach)— you need to be able to intervene at several levels of the system, for example creating new ways of brokering jobs, new policies, new insurance models, new types of unions and new models for ongoing learning. You also need to orchestrate these solutions in a way in which they leverage impact through each other.

Creating solutions that provide true change require a holistic view into the challenge. A view that is not achieved by seeing the world only through specializations. This implies:

A multidisciplinary view of the problem.

Collaboration among different actors and expertise which, let’s be honest, is still a painful and challenging process.

An understanding of how stakeholders, products, and services interact and influence the emergent behavior of the system.

The fact that fragmentation is within our standard way of working, and the difficulty to break that status quo, brings us indeed into an impossibility for companies and public entities to approach products, services and day to day challenges from a systems thinking perspective.

The “Specific” Reason

The second, so-called “specific” reason Russell referred to, had to do with the complexity itself of understanding systems thinking. He said, “Very few managers have any knowledge or understanding of systems thinking, and for good reason. Very little of our literature and lectures are addressed to potential users.” [2] (Ackoff, 2006). Systems thinking is theoretical and complex. Very little has been done to make it applicable in day-to-day work-setups.

What Emerging Design Practices Bring to the Game

Systemic design has emerged as a practice where the best of systems thinking, and design thinking come together. But what I love most of systemic design is the idea to give systems thinking a hands-on approach.

In the past decade, design has evolved as a discipline where the focus is no longer on the objects of design, but on the purpose of designing. [3] (Sanders, 2012). In this transition, approaches and methods as co-design and participatory design have emerged, bringing additional skills to designers’ toolsets.