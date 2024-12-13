Can generative AI help banks and financial institutions redefine their risk monitoring systems to act quickly to mitigate upcoming risks? While the industry increasingly recognizes the importance of early warning signals (EWS)as a risk management approach, it still relies on traditional models, as discussed in a new white paper.

Regulatory bodies like the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) urge banks to adopt proactive, forward-looking solutions for EWS. This is crucial for identifying potential risks and stress in financial institutions – before they escalate into larger issues. Banks are well aware of this.