In a world grappling with the urgent challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, food and water security and natural disasters, Nature-based solutions (NbS) have emerged as a beacon of hope.

As defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), these solutions encompass actions to protect, sustainably manage and restore natural or modified ecosystems. They aim to address these pressing societal challenges while promoting human well-being and biodiversity benefits.



Among the diverse array of NbS, natural climate solutions (NCS) stand out for their potential to mitigate climate change by sequestering carbon in natural habitats like wetlands, grasslands and forests. In this blog, we will delve deeper into the world of nature-based solutions and explore their significance in climate change, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.



Understanding nature-based solutions

NbS encompasses a broad spectrum of actions that are grounded in the principles of ecological sustainability. These solutions are designed to be adaptive and effective in addressing various societal challenges. NbS mitigates climate change, enhances food and water security, reduces the impact of natural disasters and contributes to human well-being and biodiversity conservation.

NCS, a subset of NbS, focuses on combating climate change by conserving, restoring and managing natural habitats to increase carbon storage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is well established that natural habitats like wetlands, grasslands and forests can capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it for extended periods. By doing so, NCS bolsters the resilience of ecosystems, enriches biodiversity and aids communities in adapting to the effects of climate change.



Distinguishing NbS from NCS



While NbS and NCS share common goals, it's crucial to recognize that they can differ in their implementation and outcomes. NCS can inadvertently lead to invasive and harmful interventions for biodiversity when not executed effectively. For instance, the planting of nonnative trees may offer benefits in terms of carbon sequestration but can displace native animal species and disrupt fragile ecosystems.

The popularity of tree planting



Recently, tree planting for carbon sequestration has gained significant attention as a key NbS strategy. Trees are viewed as powerful agents in the fight against climate change due to their capacity to absorb and store carbon. However, the growing emphasis on tree planting has raised concerns about its potential negative consequences. There is a risk that the expansion of forestry framed as a climate change mitigation solution may come at the expense of carbon-rich and biodiverse native ecosystems and local resource rights.

Diverse ecosystems and community engagement



It's important to understand that Nature-Based Solutions encompass a wide range of ecosystems on land and in the sea, extending beyond just forests. Moreover, successful implementation of NbS requires the full engagement and consent of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. This approach respects their cultural and ecological rights and ensures that NbS initiatives provide measurable benefits for biodiversity.

Key priorities for governments



Governments and policymakers are pivotal in promoting and implementing Nature-Based Solutions effectively. To harness the full potential of NbS, they should prioritize the following five interventions.

1. Maintaining and increasing tree cover. While tree planting is a valuable approach, it should be done mindfully to avoid the negative consequences of displacing native ecosystems and local communities.

2. Maintaining and increasing soil carbon. This includes initiatives such as peatland restoration, which can significantly contribute to carbon sequestration and ecosystem health.

3. Improving biodiversity. NbS should explicitly aim to enhance biodiversity by protecting and restoring habitats for a wide range of species.

4. Managing freshwaters and wetlands: The conservation and sustainable management of freshwater ecosystems plays a critical role in carbon storage and biodiversity conservation.

5. Sea use changes: Responsible management of marine ecosystems and sustainable practices in coastal areas are vital components of NbS.

Cost-effectiveness of NbS



One of the compelling aspects of NBS is their cost-effectiveness compared to engineered solutions like carbon capture and storage technologies. NbS can deliver significant carbon reductions at a lower cost while simultaneously enhancing biodiversity, natural capital stocks and a wide range of other ecosystem benefits. This cost-effectiveness makes NbS an attractive and sustainable option for addressing climate change.

Conclusion



In an era defined by the urgency of addressing climate change and conserving biodiversity, nature-based solutions have emerged as a holistic approach that offers hope and tangible benefits. These solutions, encompassing a wide range of ecosystem-based actions, are effective in mitigating climate change, contributing to food and water security, reducing the impact of natural disasters, enhancing human well-being and protecting biodiversity.

However, it is crucial to approach NbS with a comprehensive understanding of their potential impacts and engage with local communities and Indigenous Peoples respectfully and inclusively. By prioritizing key interventions and emphasizing the importance of biodiversity conservation, governments and stakeholders can unlock the full potential of NBS in building a sustainable and resilient future for our planet. As we navigate the challenges of the 21st century, harnessing the power of nature is a path forward that holds great promise today—and for future generations.

Find out more about blue life on our blue life pages. You'll also find more blog posts on our Ocean initiatives below.