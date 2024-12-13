Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Establish our leadership in A&D with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Add gen AI to your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Expand our ER&D and IoT capabilities with Belcan.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
From transforming customer and employee experiences to supercharging marketing and sales, find out how you can channel the strengths of generative AI into tangible business outcomes.Get details
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Leaders must invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
Building trust in AI reveals new business opportunities.
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
Established businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can learn from them. Discover how businesses can gain insights from AI natives to stay competitive in the evolving world of AI.Get the report
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Establish our leadership in A&D with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Add gen AI to your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Expand our ER&D and IoT capabilities with Belcan.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
From transforming customer and employee experiences to supercharging marketing and sales, find out how you can channel the strengths of generative AI into tangible business outcomes.Get details
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Leaders must invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
Building trust in AI reveals new business opportunities.
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
Established businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can learn from them. Discover how businesses can gain insights from AI natives to stay competitive in the evolving world of AI.Get the report
The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
Written by Chandrahasan Subbaiyan
12 December, 2024
Share
3 mins
Kubernetes is an open-source system developed by Google, while Cloud Foundry is an open-source, multi-cloud application PaaS originally developed by VMware. Both are used by a diverse range of organizations across various industries. While Cloud Foundry has been popular due to its simplicity and opinionated workflow, it has limitations that can be addressed by moving to a more flexible platform like Kubernetes.
High adoption rate
Kubernetes has rapidly become a cornerstone in container orchestration, with its adoption soaring among enterprises. As of recent reports, over 60 percent of organizations have now adopted Kubernetes, with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) noting a rise in adoption rates to 96 percent. The platform’s market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4 percent by 2031, reflecting its critical role in managing and deploying containerized applications across various industries.
Transition requires planning
This growth is driven by Kubernetes’ scalability, flexibility and automation capabilities, making it essential for modern business operations. Kubernetes can run on almost any infrastructure and has a very active community together with a large ecosystem of related projects and managed services, like Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).
All good then? The shift from Cloud Foundry to Kubernetes represents a significant transformation that requires careful planning and execution. The white paper Moving from Cloud Foundry attempts to provide IT specialists, DevOps teams and decision makers with useful guidance, by exploring the strategic factors, obstacles and detailed instructions required for a seamless transition.