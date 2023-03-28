At a time when experiences are everything, automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity will constitute a significant competitive advantage.

This report highlights the key impacts and attributes of digital process models that sharpen organizational agility, resilience and competitive fitness. By applying these new approaches, businesses can shift from legacy to digital thinking that delivers lasting business process change and experiences that resonate for customers, employees and ecosystem partners.

Offering frictionless processes is now a critical competitive necessity. It’s become unsustainable for organizations to maintain expensive and sclerotic legacy silos, where antiquated approaches cause clunky, flawed, frustrating experiences.

Going forward, businesses need to rethink how work gets done so that the starts, stops, handoffs and run-arounds are eliminated (or at least made virtually unseen) for those interacting with them. In doing so, the notion of a “process” needs to be rewired into dynamic, fluid, always evolving, scalable, predictable and proactive human experiences that employees, partners and customers value most.

The following insights, gleaned from our research and conversations with organizations seeking to optimize operations work, underscore the strategic imperatives that are shaping the future of processes for the modern business.

Download the full report