F&A processes are normally both time-consuming and error prone. Could automation of the processes be a silver bullet then? Not exactly, automation of finance simply has no value unless it creates business outcomes.

Daniel Vetti, Enterprise Services Director, Cognizant, clarifies: "Let me explain what I mean. With hundreds of F&A customers in the Nordics, and 800 local resources delivering value, Cognizant is the regional market leader within this sphere. When I talk to clients about automation, I focus on outcomes such as improving operational efficiency and speed, better decision-making and improved compliance. Our experience is that we can help improve cost or free up capacity with 30–50 percent in accounting processes."

However, there are some obstacles on the way to getting there. Automation might actually increase costs if you don’t remove input factors.

The common pitfalls

Most companies normally struggle with the same issues. Typically, we see that initiatives often start from the top, putting pressure on the organization while the value remains unclear. We also see that there is too strong a focus on tech and that physical processes are just being replicated. There is also a lack of willingness to secure new skills, paired with a lack of acceptance for time-consuming change management.

Our advice? Start by asking yourself if there is a business case for it. Spend 4–6 weeks making sure to understand the business case and look at levers. Also focus on re-imagining the whole process, infusing new competencies, and articulating the outcome you want to achieve.