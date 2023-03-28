Our research indicates a shift from sustainable business practices as a moral imperative to an economic imperative. We’ve arrived at a point where businesses should regard green initiatives not as “red” – a cost on the balance sheet – but as “green” – a money-making opportunity.

The year 2020 earned its reputation for being a terrible year. But while the pandemic, social unrest and economic distress grabbed most of the headlines, it’s also been described by many climatologists as the worst year ever for climate-related disasters, even with the steep dip in greenhouse gas emissions during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last year saw recordbreaking temperatures around the globe, months of raging wildfires in California and Australia, and a historically active hurricane season in the Caribbean. Despite substantial investments in renewable energy, recycling, public transport and electric vehicles through the years, little material progress seems to have been made in averting climate catastrophe. The seriousness of the situation has brought it to the forefront of worldwide socio-political consciousness.

