In the Energy & Utilities sector, learning is about more than development. It’s about safety, precision, and continuous readiness. When the workday is unpredictable, the technology complex, and the consequences significant, sending people on a course once a year is no longer enough.

“The question isn’t whether people receive training, but whether they receive the right training, at the right time, in the right way. That’s where the real gains lie,” says Oliver Bernau, Client Director at Cognizant.

Cognizant Moment Learning

That’s exactly the challenge Cognizant Moment Learning is designed to meet. A new generation of learning solutions where artificial intelligence meets user-centred design and flexible technology platforms. The goal is to make learning relevant, accessible, and measurable. Especially in environments where competence is critical to safe and efficient operations.

“When we design modern learning solutions, two things are essential. The employee experience and the measurable impact. You can’t just hope the training works. You must know it does,” says Oliver.

Contextual Learning

Cognizant Moment Learning is designed for industries characterized by shift work, rotations, or high technical complexity. Environments that require learning tailored to reality, not to a calendar.

“We call it moment learning. Training designed for short time windows, intense shifts, and high-risk settings. Whether it’s training technicians in safety procedures or helping employees master a new IT system, learning must be available the moment the need arises,” Oliver explains.

From VR-Based Surgical Training to Field Support

Cognizant has developed programs ranging from virtual reality-based training for surgical procedures, to film-led microlearning for first aid, to simulations and support tools embedded in complex digital systems. The guiding principle behind all of this is simple: what is most effective for the learner.

“We tailor the learning to where the user is in their development. It’s about maturity, experience, and context. Hitting the mark means constantly understanding both the individual and the systems around them,” says Bernau.

A Holistic Platform for Learning in Motion

Behind Cognizant Moment Learning lies a comprehensive ecosystem of services: advisory, analysis, content creation, platform delivery, technical documentation, and managed services. This makes it possible to scale and tailor learning, from a single site to a global enterprise.

“Our team produces everything from film and microcontent to technical guides and performance support tools. At the same time, we integrate closely with clients’ systems, so we reach people directly inside the tools they already use,” says Oliver.

This is particularly valuable for organizations with multiple sites, high staff turnover, or strict documentation needs related to training, auditing, and certification. As Oliver puts it: “If you can’t say how training impacts daily performance, you haven’t really learned anything.” That’s why Moment Learning ties learning directly to behaviour change and operational value.

Supporting a Shifting Energy Landscape

The Energy & Utilities industry is undergoing rapid transformation. New technologies, sustainability requirements, digitalization, and the transition to renewables are driving a massive need for upskilling and reskilling. At the same time, many experienced workers are approaching retirement, making it critical to onboard new employees efficiently and effectively. Many employees need to learn something new – fast. But it’s not just about adding more content. It’s about knowing who needs what, and how to help them apply it in practice. That’s exactly what Cognizant Moment is designed for.

Learning is no longer a break from work. It’s part of the work itself. And the best learning happens in real time, with the human at the centre.

“The best learning makes you feel confident, curious, and capable the moment you need it. That’s where we want to be, and that’s exactly where we are with Cognizant Moment Learning,” Oliver concludes.