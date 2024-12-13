Is there a payment solution that ticks all the boxes within the eurozone? There might be; the digital euro offers the potential for increased efficiency, security and accessibility in financial transactions, as explored in this new white paper.

At the intersection of monetary policy, technology and societal needs, we find the digital euro. Or, rather, the plans for it as an alternative means of payment. When realized, it will be a digital version of cash, available to the public and backed by the European Central Bank (ECB) the same way your physical banknotes and coins are.