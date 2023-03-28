Cognizant has been present in Finland for 12 years, and we are committed to helping our clients in Finland and across the Nordics region accelerate their transition to digital business models. In Q3, Cognizant’s business outside of the U.S. grew approximately 16% year-over-year in constant currency and we are continuing to build our capabilities in the Nordics.

Cognizant will continue to invest in the growing market in Finland, after the sale of Samlink, that was announced today.

We collaborate with some of Finland’s largest companies and organization. Digital transformation is forcing companies to change their business models and adapt to the new market reality. The Cognizant strategy in Finland is focusing on digital capabilities that help our clients improve their customer and employee experiences and modernize their operations through data automation and cloud.

Cognizant remains committed to the Finnish market and the Nordic region, and we will maintain and continue sales and operations in Finland, pursue and support clients in Finland and the Nordics, and advance our growth strategy in the region.

Key facts about Cognizant in Finland and the Nordics region: