TriZetto Healthcare Products / Services/Benefits Administration

Support strategic initiatives Keep your benefits administration processes running like clockwork all year long, even during busy enrollment periods. Many day-to-day benefits administration functions can be time-consuming and employee-intensive. Processes like enrollment, billing and claims administration need to be performed as efficiently as possible to maintain profitability and ensure client satisfaction. In addition, there may be times when you need to supplement existing resources due to rapid business growth, busy enrollment periods or staffing shortages. TriZetto's benefits administration services offer an efficient and cost-effective means of supplementing your existing business operations or addressing an immediate need situation. We have the software, technology, expertise and proven methodologies to help you streamline inefficient business functions, keep your operation running smoothly and deliver enhanced service to employers, providers and plan members. Our TriZetto healthcare products teams have extensive knowledge and experience in both healthcare IT and benefits administration, and offer the following services in support of your strategic business and operational needs.