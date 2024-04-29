Where will your business be in five years? Ten years? Even for the most experienced executive, that’s a difficult question to answer, in part because so much depends on things completely outside of your control — evolving customer preferences, shifting market landscapes and disruptive events.

What we do know is this: The most successful companies today constantly anticipate changes ahead — predicting changes in customer behaviour, sensing market shifts, planning for disruptive events — and act instantaneously to put themselves ahead of the competition.

Anticipate and act with precision. Is it possible? How can a business effectively sense what’s coming and immediately mobilize a game plan to capitalize on that prediction?