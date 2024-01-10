WHAT: We have moved to a new office in Spårvagnshallarna, Stockholm and invite our clients and partners to our housewarming party!



WHERE: Cognizant new office in Spårvagnshallarna (Convendum), Birger Jarlsgatan 57, Stockholm

WHEN: 15thFebruary 2024 between 17:00-20:00

This will be a great place for us to grow, innovate, and collaborate with clients and partners.

Please join us right after work on February 15th. You will mingle with peers, clients and partners as well as enjoy some drinks, snacks, and music. You will also get to see some of the cutting-edge projects we are working on adopting Gen AI. Learn how Aston Martin F1 Team race faster, how Cognizant’s relationship with SailGP improves performance on and off the water, and how the Football Association connect better with their fans, and more.

This is a great opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and learn how to accelerate your business with Gen AI. And have some fun. Space is limited, so register now and secure your spot.