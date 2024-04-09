The IT sourcing relationships held by more than 450 top IT spending organizations participating in the Nordics.



In total, 35 IT service providers and 11 cloud providers have been evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

The general satisfaction with service providers score increased by 7% in Sweden, which makes Cognizant Sweden the company with the largest increase in customer satisfaction of all companies included in the research.

Across the Nordics, the results also show our commitment to excellence with a number one spot for General Satisfaction in contracts over 5M+. We also maintained our first position in the banking and financial services industry.

It’s satisfying to see that our continuous dedication to engineering our clients’ businesses makes its mark on the results.

The survey highlights also include:

No. 1 for large contracts in the Nordics. Based on contracts with an annual contract value of >5 million Euros, Cognizant is named the leader in the Nordics

Nordic no. 1 within Banking and Financial Services when it comes to general satisfaction with service providers

Top 3 in the Nordics for Cloud & infrastructure and workplace Services



Areas that drive future investments

The study also reveals the drivers behind client investments, where the top priority for CIOs is increasing security, resilience, and cyber defense (63 percent). The second top investment area is automation (57 percent) as organizations look to lower costs, while migrating core business applications to the cloud is ranked third (52 percent), all up from last year.

We will continue to deliver value through deep industry expertise and local presence combined with the muscles of a global workforce. There are still areas of improvement, and we are continuously working on improving our services in close collaboration with the clients.

Read more about the findings from The 2024 Nordic IT Sourcing Study.