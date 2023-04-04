Cognizant is pleased to announce the appointment of Trude Bakkebø from the 1st of June. As a reputable leader within IT strategy, infrastructure and management, she will guide Cognizant clients across the Nordics on their digital transformation journeys.

As a result-oriented transformation leader, thriving in international environments and with a strong focus on executing, Trude Bakkebø adds 20+ years of experience from a variety of leadership positions. During the last 15 years, her emphasis has been on complex transformation programs, outsourcing and delivery processes across industries.

”My strength is that I hold experience from planning and implementing large IT transformation projects from both the client and the consultant side,” says Trude Bakkebø. “This dual perspective helps me understand all the essential steps as well as to avoid potential pitfalls along the digital transformation journey, while ensuring that the strategic goals are achieved.”

She started her career within IT in the telecom industry in 1999 and has led several IT transformation projects for EVRY. Before joining Cognizant, she was Director of IT Infrastructure at Intrum, a European market leader within credit management. As the company merged with Lindorff in 2017, Trude was responsible for the overall IT Infrastructure transformation project, including consolidation, streamlining and outsourcing of the company’s many processes.

“I wanted to return to the consultant side where IT is the core process,” says Trude Bakkebø. “Cognizant, with its local presence backed up by global resources, offers a flexible approach to solving IT and business-related challenges, often based on a long-term partnership. This is especially interesting now as companies enter the “new normal” with an increased focus on smart, agile and automated solutions.”