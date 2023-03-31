The pandemic made European companies quickly recognize that digital touchpoints with customers, employees and suppliers were essential survival tools. The insights might help companies scale digitally; learn more in our study.

To understand the changing nature of work in a world dominated by digital and disrupted by Covid-19, we surveyed 4,000 global executives globally and across industries, 1,400 of whom were in Europe.

Some of the findings include:

Half of respondents believe that traditional, non-digital businesses will not survive in the post-pandemic world.

More than half of respondents believe the virus will catalyze more data-intensive and digitally oriented ways of working in Europe.

More than half of respondents expect flexible and multi-disciplinary teams to emerge as a lasting impact.

When we asked executives to name which forces would have the most significant impact on their organizations’ work by 2023, the top two responses were hyperconnectivity and AI.



The European region seems more ready than ever to grasp the opportunities offered by digital tools, especially so in the mesh between the physical and the virtual. Everything from smart appliances to smart cars, to intelligent factories to smart cities are now being built in Europe, changing industry structures and value chains in their wake.

This part of the world is now scaling digital – and its predilection to regulate digital business could end up being the greatest gift Europe could offer to the world: a safe and secure digital economy fit for the 21st century. Download the study to learn more.