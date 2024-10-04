Nordic businesses are keeping pace with global generative AI investment trends, with average projected spending reaching $49.7 million per company this year, according to our recent research, slightly above the global average of $47 million.

These investments are taking place amid a sense of urgency to realize the potential of this powerful technology, with 65% of businesses expressing a desire to accelerate their generative AI strategies. At the same time, about two-thirds (62%) of Nordic businesses express at least moderate worry about the existential impact of generative AI on their operations.



This measured perspective is perhaps characteristic of a region known for its thoughtful approach to pursuing technological advancement within the context of its potential societal and ethical implications, as seen in its early investment into sustainability.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 110 in the Nordics. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success, and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about being able to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

While there is clear investment in generative AI across the Nordic region, the overall momentum score of -14% indicates a more cautious approach compared with the global average. Several factors contribute to this measured pace, notably concerns surrounding consumer perceptions, the adaptability of existing business models, and the cost and availability of skilled talent. Additionally, challenges related to current technology infrastructure and the perceived maturity of generative AI technologies are contributing factors.

However, Nordic businesses display a more optimistic outlook in key areas. They express greater confidence in their operating models' flexibility, market demand, the quality of generative AI outputs, data readiness and the availability of compute power. This suggests that companies will be able to leverage internal strengths to address specific challenges and accelerate their adoption of generative AI.

Nordics gen AI scorecard