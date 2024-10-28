Take, for example, the infamous 2021 Suez Canal blockage or the more recent Baltimore bridge collapse, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of Brexit – each of these major events disrupted sourcing, transportation, assembly and pricing for value chains worldwide. Even seemingly minor issues, like the shortage of a single raw material, can lead to significant consequences.

It’s no surprise that supply chain risk management has become a top priority for global businesses. Managing these risks involves identifying, assessing and mitigating disruptions throughout the supply chain to maintain smooth operations. However, the sheer volume of real-time variables can overwhelm human decision-makers, making it difficult to account for every factor. Fortunately, the integration of deep learning, machine learning and generative AI now offers powerful new tools for navigating these complexities.

Optimizing shipping networks

Consider the shipping industry as an example. Ships play a critical role in the global supply chain, but they are constantly challenged by disruptions – whether from blockages, storms, or political instability. These unforeseen events can lead to delays, increased emissions and higher costs, among other challenges.

Managing a global logistics network is like solving an ever-evolving puzzle. As complexity grows, so does the need for resilience and agility. For shipping companies, this means evolving beyond standalone solutions toward a more holistic approach; decision-making can no longer be done in isolation.

This is where Cognizant’s AI-powered solutions, a result from partnerships with Google DeepMind, Google Cloud, Tidalx.ai and other industry specific players, come into play. The solutions enable a resilient digital ecosystem powered by advanced technologies to streamline operations, uncover new opportunities and improve sustainability – on a global scale.

A digital replica of the network

Data is central here; it makes it possible to replicate complex and dynamic shipping logistics networks, particularly network planning and execution, to calculate the impact of events on what is important in the context. In shipping, that can be about cutting emissions, finding the best route or lowering cost by gathering and analyzing data from sources like weather patterns, geopolitics, news, and business operations.

Cognizant’s AI-powered solution, combining analytics, planning, optimization and mitigation, is simply layered on top of the operating systems and provides a comprehensive, real-time overview that aids decision-making. By visualizing the current state of the network, identifying sources of instability and optimizing for conflicting goals, these AI-driven tools allow logistics operators to make data-driven informed decisions. This means that they can weigh competing priorities, respond proactively to disruptions and choose the best future scenarios for their operations.

Be it in the shipping industry or elsewhere, an AI-enhanced perspective can help most global businesses navigate in an unpredictable world.