In today's rapidly evolving world, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce our ecological footprints. 

Our ambition is clear: to optimize blue economy operations, thereby not only minimizing their environmental impact but also bringing down costs and creating new value for both businesses and the planet.

From shipping and fisheries to renewable energy and marine biotechnology, this sector is teeming with potential. One emerging technology that stands to benefit immensely from the Ocean Economy is Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI). In this article, we will explore how the Ocean Economy provides a fertile ground for the growth and application of Generative AI.

 

The Ocean Economy, often referred to as the "Blue Economy," encompasses a vast array of industries that rely on the resources and services provided by the world's oceans.

Blue Shipping

To put our ambition into action, let's consider a real-world example—the Port of Los Angeles. By implementing optimization measures, we have calculated that this major port's emissions can be reduced by 11 megatonnes every year. To put this into perspective, that's equivalent to taking 2,391 typical U.S. cars off the road annually.

It's often said that even small changes can make a significant difference. In the world of maritime transport, this rings particularly true. Take, for example, the berth utilization rate—the measure of how efficiently port berths are used. A mere 2% improvement in this rate reduces 900 megatonnes of CO2 emissions. It means faster turnaround times for vessels, reduced waiting periods, and ultimately, a reduction in the carbon footprint of each voyage.

Our commitment to optimizing blue transport operations is not just a vision; it's a call to action. By harnessing technology, data, and innovation, we can revolutionize the way goods are moved across our oceans. We aim to make sustainable shipping practices the new norm, where efficiency and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

Blue Food

Aquaculture, or the farming of fish and other aquatic organisms, is a rapidly growing sector within the Ocean Economy. In the realm of sustainable fisheries, AI-powered models can assist in developing strategies to ensure that fishing practices are environmentally responsible and economically viable.

Revolutionizing Production Planning

Cognizant has partnered with Tidal, a project within Alphabet's Moonshot Factory, to democratize Tidal's ocean information platform for the aquaculture market. Leveraging Cognizant's global presence and deep-rooted relationships within the blue economy, this partnership seeks to seamlessly integrate Tidal's cutting-edge technology into aquaculture operations

1. Automated Feeding

2. Accurate Biomass Estimation

3. Addressing Sea Lice Outbreaks

4. Improving Fish Health

With Tidal's technology trained on over 900 terabytes of video data, boasting 19.9 million observed fish, and achieving 98% accuracy, the aquaculture industry is poised to make data-driven, sustainable, and profitable strides. The collaboration between Tidal and Cognizant in areas of aquaculture are set to revolutionize the way fish farming operates. By analyzing large datasets from oceanographic studies, AI models can identify trends, predict environmental changes, and even simulate marine ecosystems. This capability can greatly enhance our understanding of the oceans.

Google Cloud summit
