A global mass-media publishing and entertainment industry company wanted to consolidate data center locations for 19 business units. It also wanted to identify data center cost savings and performance improvements, as well as to increase flexibility and agility in its business.

When Cognizant was chosen as a partner, we conducted a comprehensive assessment on the feasibility of moving to cloud-based solutions and delivering as-a-service (XaaS) models to the company’s distribution and client base. The initial cloud suitability and migration feasibility analysis evaluated 1,800 applications hosted on 2,800 servers spread across 19 business units and 25 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Our results recommended migrating approximately 40 percent of the company’s current data center workloads to a combination of co-location and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud facilities. We also suggested a phased migration approach. So far, over 120 applications and 445 servers have been migrated.

The benefits of moving to a cloud-based infrastructure are numerous. The media company is significantly lowering time-to-market delivery of its products and services and dramatically reducing its in-house data center footprint by 25%. Some of the business units are experiencing 50% cost savings. A flexible, scalable architecture also satisfies fluctuating business demand and incorporates built-in security, backup and disaster recovery mechanisms.

