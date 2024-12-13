The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
Is there a payment solution that ticks all the boxes within the eurozone? There might be; the digital euro offers the potential for increased efficiency, security and accessibility in financial transactions, as explored in this new white paper.
At the intersection of monetary policy, technology and societal needs, we find the digital euro. Or, rather, the plans for it as an alternative means of payment. When realized, it will be a digital version of cash, available to the public and backed by the European Central Bank (ECB) the same way your physical banknotes and coins are.
Transforming the economic landscape
Why now then? To operate efficiently, a digital economy requires digital money. In Europe and elsewhere, more business is conducted online and card payments are increasing while ATM withdrawals are decreasing. Despite its growing dominance over cash, however, today’s digital money faces challenges.
Among the challenges is the emergence of private cryptocurrencies, which pose a potential threat to the stability of the financial system, making it imperative for central banks to offer a trustworthy alternative.
Benefits of digital euro
In response, Central banks around the world have stepped up their efforts to explore and develop their digital currencies (CBDCs), and so has the ECB (you can follow the process here). Not only would the digital euro enhance financial inclusion by providing access to digital financial services for all citizens but also streamline cross-border payments within the eurozone. Its introduction would also pave the way for innovative monetary policy tools and strengthen the resilience of the European financial system.
Learn more in the white paper The Future of Currency: Exploring the Digital Euro. It examines the social and regional necessity of a digital euro, considering its potential to foster financial inclusion, enhance cross-border transactions and support economic growth within the European Union.