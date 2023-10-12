One of our latest clients wasn’t initially up to participate actively. On the contrary, she expected minimal engagement. We invited her to be an active member of the team and set the expectation at the start. Through active and guided collaboration, she got interested, learned from a different discipline and became crucial to the success of the project. She brought valuable expert input at each step.

Make clients feel like part of the team

Words are powerful, so we refer to clients as team members. On a recent project where we developed a product vision for sales enablement, we called our group of clients our extended team. They worked as a group of subject matter experts that was always available to give great input to the team. It may seem small or simple. Addressing your clients as team members generates a sense of belonging on client and team side, and this is a huge motivation for a great collaboration.

Plan for active and guided moments of collaboration

Once the expectation has been set, we plan moments of active work. These are activities that aim to: discover and synthesize information, review progress, ask for specific feedback, ideate, and prototype.

Multiple client and stakeholders add complexity to the process. They bring different points of view, making alignment and agreement challenging. It is important to understand the different dynamics and roles, to identify the most efficient way of making decisions.

We ask clients to join our stand-ups twice a week, so they have a fixed time to get involved. The structure is slightly different, we want them to add value through their feedback. We need to come prepared for these sessions, but not with final work. We go over work in progress or draft versions. We are specific on our questions; this is important to get the right feedback and to assess whether progress meets the expectations. Having your client's input during stand-ups will make them feel their opinions are heard and their time is valued.