When you engage clients in the process, there are no surprises. They know the details of the work. They support the outcome and can speak with passion about it.
Have you ever heard your client say, “That is not exactly what I expected”? That is so frustrating! You started the project with a high-energy kick-off, you reviewed progress regularly. So, what happened? Your client was, most likely, not an engaged member of your team.
With active collaboration, client participation and expertise, you add value to the process. Unlike weekly progress reviews, you meet 2-3 times per week. These meetings aren’t a presentation monologue, they truly are joint working sessions. Clients are guided through the process while you get the most out of each interaction.
But above all, it’s about challenging clients' traditional mindset. It is about moving from the traditional “keep me informed” perspective, to an “I’m part of the team” one. It is a way of engagement that opens the design process black-box and welcomes clients to become members of the team.