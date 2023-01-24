An HR Data Detective, a Work-from-home Facilitator or an Algorithm Bias Auditor? Cognizant’s report 21 HR Jobs of the Future was recently featured in Harvard Business Review and has caught the HR community's interest. The report suggests new HR roles that will meet the future needs shaped by advanced technology and the ongoing pandemic.

As the coronavirus moves around the globe, it will dramatically reshape the economy, the labor force and the future of work. Workers are now turning to their managers and their HR leaders, in particular, for guidance on how to navigate their “new normal”. Research indicates that 73% of workers depend on their employer for support in preparing for the future of work.

The pace of change will consequently escalate the importance of HR’s role within organizations. Is this HR’s moment to lead organizations in navigating the future? We believe so.

That’s why The Cognizant Center for Future of Work and Future Workplace brought together nearly 100 CHROs, CLOs, and VP’s of talent and workforce transformation to envision how HR’s role might evolve over the next ten years. The findings were recently featured in Harvard Business Review and the report has also aroused great interest across the HR community.

To learn more, read the full report here.