Strengthen trading partner ties

Consolidating your trading partner ecosystem can drastically improve the efficiency of claims routing and processing.

Cost containment, vendor management and compliance are critical to payer operations. Our TriZetto® Trading Partner Management service lowers operational expenses, consolidates and manages vendor touch points, and ensures regulatory compliance.

Payers are searching for effective ways to reduce administrative costs and streamline operations. One area of high cost and complexity involves the routing of claims to providers. Operating multiple connections to trading partners is expensive and time-consuming for EDI vendors and other parties that, in turn, route claims to providers. It also diverts IT resources from strategic priorities.

From many to one

Our Trading Partner Management service consolidates the number of trading partners a payer must manage from many to just one. The solution: