Honoring clients' success
When clients employ our digital solutions and resources to build new best practices, or when they discover new ways to use our systems to address changing business models, together we change healthcare for the better. We’re proud to work in partnership with all our clients to deliver impressive, meaningful results. Each year, finalists are recognized, and winners are announced at the annual Cognizant Health Sciences Conference. These are clients who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to making the most of their technology investments and highlight the details behind their success.
The Health Sciences Awards recognize those organizations that, through their unique implementation and integration of our solutions, have achieved innovation and excellence in one or more following areas:
- Creating programs and processes to improve cost and quality of care
- Implementing and administering new or unique plan designs
- Extending solutions to provide additional benefits/services
- Improving administrative efficiency
- Reacting to the needs of your customers/members in response to the pandemic
- Implementing or supporting value-based care
- Increasing the focus on quality assurance
- Meeting the demands of industry mandates such as interoperability