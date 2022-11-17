TriZetto Healthcare Solutions / Government Solutions

We have the solutions you need to extend the functionality of your core system, fully integrated and immediately effective.

Meeting the complex data processing and compliance requirements of Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid and Commercial Exchanges in a timely manner is critical to your success. Our TriZetto Elements® suite extends the functionality of your core system with the features you need. By providing critical capabilities for tasks ranging from enrollment through encounter submissions, Elements helps you efficiently drive these lines of business forward.

Our standalone solutions, including Facets®, QNXT™ and other core systems, integrate well together. The Elements products make it easy to share information and speed processing.

With Elements you can: