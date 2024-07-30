Skip to main content Skip to footer
Health Sciences Awards

Honoring clients' success

When clients employ our digital solutions and resources to build new best practices, or when they discover new ways to use our systems to address changing business models, together we change healthcare for the better. We’re proud to work in partnership with all our clients to deliver impressive, meaningful results. Each year, finalists are recognized, and winners are announced at the annual Cognizant Health Sciences Conference. These are clients who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to making the most of their technology investments and highlight the details behind their success.
The Health Sciences Awards recognize those organizations that, through their unique implementation and integration of our solutions, have achieved innovation and excellence in one or more following areas:
  • Creating programs and processes to improve cost and quality of care
  • Implementing and administering new or unique plan designs
  • Extending solutions to provide additional benefits/services
  • Improving administrative efficiency
  • Reacting to the needs of your customers/members in response to the post-pandemic world
  • Implementing or supporting value-based care
  • Increasing the focus on quality assurance
  • Meeting the demands of industry mandates such as interoperability
We’d love to hear your untold, inspiring stories of innovation and the exceptional results you achieved using Cognizant and TriZetto Healthcare Products solutions. Applications for the 2025 Health Sciences Awards will be available in January 2025. Awards will be presented at the 2025 Cognizant Health Sciences Conference, May 18–21 in San Antonio, Texas. For more information or to get the entry form, please contact the program manager today.

Award winners

  • Anesthesia Financial Solutions, LLC, Health Sciences Award
  • Cambia Health Solutions, Health Sciences Award
  • LifeBridge Health, Health Sciences Award
  • MedPartners MSO, Health Sciences Award
  • PacificSource, Health Sciences Award

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Health Sciences Award
  • Molina Healthcare, Health Sciences Award
  • The MetroHealth System, Health Sciences Award

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Healthcare Excellence Award
  • El Paso Health, Healthcare Excellence Award
  • Signature Performance, Healthcare Excellence Award

  • CareSource, Healthcare Excellence Award  
  • Kern Health Systems, Healthcare Excellence Award
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc., Healthcare Excellence Award   
  • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Healthcare Excellence Award

The Healthcare Excellence Awards program was omitted in 2020.

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, Excellence in Digital Operations
  • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Excellence in Operations
  • Geisinger Health Plan, Excellence in Innovation  
  • Ultimate Health Plans, Excellence in Operations
  • Vantage Health Plan, Excellence in Innovation
  • Anthem, Chairman’s Digital Leadership Award, Excellence in Operations
  • Kaiser Permanente, Chairman’s Digital Leadership Award, Excellence in Innovation

  • CareSource, Excellence in Operations
  • Express Scripts, Digital Excellence
  • L.A. Care Health Plan, Excellence in Innovation
  • LifeBridge Health, Excellence in Innovation

  • Diversified Group, Excellence in Operations   
  • El Paso First Health Plans, Excellence in Operations
  • EyeMed Vision Care, Excellence in Innovation
  • NEHEN, Excellence in Digital Systems and Technology

  • CareSource, Excellence in Innovation
  • CNIC Health Solutions, Excellence in Operations
  • CSEA Employee Benefit Fund, Excellence in Operations
  • Kern Family Health Care, Excellence in Operations

  • Fallon Health, Excellence in Operations
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, Excellence in Innovation
  • Texas Children’s Health Plan, Excellence in Operations
  • Priority Health, Excellence in Innovation
  • POMCO, Healthcare Excellence Award

  • Hawaii Medical Services Association, Healthcare Excellence Award for Payers
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc., Healthcare Excellence Award for Payers
  • Mutual Assurance Administrators, Healthcare Excellence Award for TPAs
  • Newport Pediatrics, Healthcare Excellence Award for Providers

  • Hawaii Medical Services Association, Healthcare Excellence Award for Payers
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc., Healthcare Excellence Award for Payers
  • Mutual Assurance Administrators, Healthcare Excellence Award for TPAs
  • Newport Pediatrics, Healthcare Excellence Award for Providers

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Excellence in Operations
  • ODS Health, Excellence in Operations
  • Martin's Point Health Care, Excellence in Innovation

  • Cox HealthPlans, Excellence in Operations
  • Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, Excellence in Innovation

  • Blue Care Network of Michigan, Excellence in Operations
  • MVP Health Care, Excellence in Innovation

  • Neighborhood Health Plan, Excellence in Operations
  • CareFirst BCBS, Excellence in Innovation

