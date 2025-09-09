AI for Growth

Skip to main content Skip to footer
AI is rewriting the growth playbook. It's transforming how companies understand customers, shape demand and scale what works. What once took years of research, refinement and rollout can now happen in weeks.

Cognizant can help your businesses accelerate from AI ambition to real-world impact—at scale.

We've built a last mile for AI implementation, making this transformative technology enterprise-grade. Our platforms and services accelerate AI adoption while enhancing the quality of AI outputs, optimizing the cost-performance equation and enabling governance. So, your business can innovate fast and stay ahead.

"By 2027, 75% of business applications will incorporate generative AI features, up from less than 5% today."*

Explore our capabilities

Infuse AI into applications and systems with ease

We use modern engineering methods to help clients embrace and scale AI, including helping them build AI agents and multi-agent systems into new applications and solutions.

Our full-stack engineering approach, curated blueprints and preconfigured tooling, as well as our support for major infrastructure providers and built-in automation, significantly increase the speed and quality of AI-solution development and deployment. We include multiprovider orchestration capabilities at every layer of the AI stack.

AI engineering: Turning opportunities into competitive edge

Bridging the gap between today’s AI initiatives and the large-scale, mission-critical programs businesses increasingly need.

Read our latest thinking

Reimagine customer journeys for the modern consumer

AI is changing how people discover, explore and connect with brands. Instead of fixed paths and one-size-fits-all touchpoints, experiences are becoming fluid and interactive, spanning voice, text, images and more.

Consumers want to move through their digital journeys naturally—guided by content and interactions that feel personal, timely and relevant.

To build trust and drive loyalty, companies must connect the dots behind the scenes. This means using AI to understand and deliver what customers need in the moment, intelligently orchestrating experiences across platforms and media.

Intelligent experience orchestration

Watch Ben Weiner, Global Head of Cognizant MomentTM, talking about intelligent experience orchestration at Discovery Americas 2024.

Ready to unlock new revenue sources with generative AI?

Five places your enterprise may be missing out on trapped value.

Real stories, real impact

A global learning company’s fast CX migration

A global learning company’s fast CX migration

We worked to migrate an on-premises contact center to the cloud, marrying a global CX transformation strategy with geo-specific requirements and solutions. Results: 99.9% platform uptime; 15% reduction in infra costs.

Gen AI agent boosts response time by 53%

Gen AI agent boosts response time by 53%

We partnered with a global agricultural company on a gen AI conversational agent that reduced incident creation by 20% and costs by 15%. It features cost monitoring, status reporting and automated feedback.

Contact us

Contact us to learn how we can help you use AI to innovate and grow.