Press release | August 29, 2025
AI Agents
Cognizant to Deploy 1,000 Context Engineers, Powered by ContextFabric™, to Industrialize Agentic AI Read more
Transform business processes for agility, efficiency and innovation
Agentic AI is redefining end-to-end enterprise operations by enabling dynamic, efficient, and resilient processes.
Adaptability, real-time decision making and personalized experiences are now essential for organizations to thrive in a constantly changing environment, making transformation with agentic AI a necessity rather than a luxury.
Cognizant partners with you to help realize this strategic shift. We pinpoint where agentic models can deliver outsized impact, reimagine processes for maximum value, and develop scalable, modular and contextual agentic networks to make an impact – with precision.
Context—the engine of team productivity
As technology becomes increasingly democratized, context—a company's hustle and its own ways of working—emerges as a unique catalyst that helps an enterprise fine-tune human and AI collaboration, optimize productivity and reinvent its business for the AI age.
In this conversation, Ravi Kumar S and Rohan Murty explain how work graphs anonymously trace how teams really get work done and feed that knowledge to AI agents, enhancing performance from isolated tasks to enterprise-scale outcomes.
Watch this conversation between Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Workfabric AI Founder Rohan Murty, or read their World Economic Forum article, The context advantage: Why your company's collective ethos is the new AI frontier.
Featured platforms and services
At the forefront of multi-agent systems
At Cognizant, we recognized early that agentic AI and multi-agent systems represent a cornerstone of enterprise transformation. And we developed frameworks, tools and platforms to help clients quickly capitalize on these new technologies.
Our AI Research Lab is a leader in multi-agent systems, integrating this capability into our Neuro AI Decisioning platform in 2024 and introducing the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in January 2025.
We're also using agentic AI internally, optimizing our operations with over 40 agentic implementations completed in 2024. This forms the core of our agentic infrastructure strategy, empowering associates with multichannel, context-rich interactions.
The Agent Effect podcast
Discover how autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems are revolutionizing business productivity and collaboration. Hear leading visionaries and practitioners share strategies, ethical insights, and actionable steps for enterprise leaders navigating the future of work.
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
Adam Cheyer and Babak Hodjat reflect on the evolution of AI agents since Siri—and what makes multi-agent systems so powerful in today’s enterprise landscape.
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
In part two, Adam Cheyer and Babak Hodjat break down how businesses can begin their agentic transformation—from collapsing silos to designing systems that think, act and scale with intelligence.
Proven results with agentic AI
Latest thinking
Contact us
Contact us for a strategic session to accelerate your journey toward agentic operations.