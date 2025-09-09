Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5e1424f2" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2a760b3e" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@47553eb6" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7be72444" Investors
AI Agents
Contact


Press release | August 29, 2025

Cognizant to Deploy 1,000 Context Engineers, Powered by ContextFabric™, to Industrialize Agentic AI Read more

Transform business processes for agility, efficiency and innovation

Agentic AI is redefining end-to-end enterprise operations by enabling dynamic, efficient, and resilient processes.
Adaptability, real-time decision making and personalized experiences are now essential for organizations to thrive in a constantly changing environment, making transformation with agentic AI a necessity rather than a luxury.
Cognizant partners with you to help realize this strategic shift. We pinpoint where agentic models can deliver outsized impact, reimagine processes for maximum value, and develop scalable, modular and contextual agentic networks to make an impact – with precision.

Context—the engine of team productivity

As technology becomes increasingly democratized, context—a company's hustle and its own ways of working—emerges as a unique catalyst that helps an enterprise fine-tune human and AI collaboration, optimize productivity and reinvent its business for the AI age.
In this conversation, Ravi Kumar S and Rohan Murty explain how work graphs anonymously trace how teams really get work done and feed that knowledge to AI agents, enhancing performance from isolated tasks to enterprise-scale outcomes.
Engineering AI for impact: The context advantage
Two people sitting across a small round table to have a discussion
Context as competitive moat: How work graphs capture and extend it
Computerized line graph on reflective screen.
Context fabric: Refining knowledge to enhance output relevance and impact
Abstract
Productizing context: Infusing AI with team chemistry
Abstract
From capture to optimization: Reverse mechanistic localization
Color wires on a computerized motherboard.
Digital labor takes the stage: Enabling economic growth and social upward mobility
Abstract
Engineering the synthetic workforce: Context as differentiator in a multi-agent future
Abstract

Watch this conversation between Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Workfabric AI Founder Rohan Murty, or read their World Economic Forum article, The context advantage: Why your company's collective ethos is the new AI frontier.

Featured platforms and services

Cognizant Agent Foundry

An integrated process-transformation advisory + agent development offering leveraging a library of pre-configured agents and domain-specific IP to help enterprises design, deploy and orchestrate autonomous AI agents at scale.

Know more
Neuro® AI Engineering

A full-stack engineering platform to accelerate agentification at enterprise scale by building and orchestrating agents with visibility into cost, performance, and ROI.

Know more
Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi Agent Accelerator

An easy-to-use studio-like environment that enables clients to experiment and visualize multi-agent networks for their particular domain.

Know more
Cognizant AI Training Data Services

A strategic offering that enables enterprises to quickly build, fine-tune, validate, and deploy AI models at scale in alignment with enterprises' internal governance and oversight.

Know more

At the forefront of multi-agent systems

At Cognizant, we recognized early that agentic AI and multi-agent systems represent a cornerstone of enterprise transformation. And we developed frameworks, tools and platforms to help clients quickly capitalize on these new technologies.

Our AI Research Lab is a leader in multi-agent systems, integrating this capability into our Neuro AI Decisioning platform in 2024 and introducing the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in January 2025.

We're also using agentic AI internally, optimizing our operations with over 40 agentic implementations completed in 2024. This forms the core of our agentic infrastructure strategy, empowering associates with multichannel, context-rich interactions.

The Agent Effect podcast

Discover how autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems are revolutionizing business productivity and collaboration. Hear leading visionaries and practitioners share strategies, ethical insights, and actionable steps for enterprise leaders navigating the future of work.

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

Adam Cheyer and Babak Hodjat reflect on the evolution of AI agents since Siri—and what makes multi-agent systems so powerful in today’s enterprise landscape.

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

In part two, Adam Cheyer and Babak Hodjat break down how businesses can begin their agentic transformation—from collapsing silos to designing systems that think, act and scale with intelligence.

Proven results with agentic AI

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare appeals & grievances solution

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare appeals & grievances solution

reduced appeals processing time by 25%, increasing efficiency.

Closeup view of a stethoscope

INSURANCE

Investor relations & earnings call analysis

INSURANCE

Investor relations & earnings call analysis

cut report drafting time by 24%, improving accuracy and reliability.

Shattered turquoise colored glass screen that looks like a spider's web

INTEGRATED SOLUTION ENGINEERING WORKBENCH

Agent-enabled RFP

INTEGRATED SOLUTION ENGINEERING WORKBENCH

Agent-enabled RFP

boosted RFP productivity by 40% through AI-driven automation.

A pair of hands poised on a laptop

Contact us

Contact us for a strategic session to accelerate your journey toward agentic operations.