E.M. Forster once said, “When you ask a question about India, the answer disappears.” Over the past 4,000 years, empires and emperors have rewritten the destinies of the diverse groups of people living in the Indian subcontinent. Like most ancient things, what remains of the idea of India is a mold with an imprint of hundreds of cultures—shaped by the weight of time. 

The story of modern India begins in 1947. Free from the yoke of colonialism, over 562 princely states and colonial provinces united to become the Republic of India. Currently, the country consists of 28 states and eight union territories. India is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country with over 1.33 billion people, and the largest democracy in the world.

Economy

India is a developing market economy, world’s sixth-largest economy by nominal GDP and the third largest by purchasing power parity (PPP). It ranks 63rd on ease of doing business index and 37th on the Global Competitiveness Report. With over 500 million workers, the Indian labor force is the world’s second largest as of 2020. The Indian IT industry is a major exporter of IT services with $227 billion in revenue and employs over five million people. The United States accounts for two-thirds of India’s IT services exports. The currency used is the Indian rupee.

Tajmahal

Climate

The southern part of India majorly enjoys a tropical climate while the northern part of India experiences temperatures from sub-zero degrees to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) Winter embraces northern India during December to February while spring blossoms in March and April. The seasonal monsoon winds and rains arrive in June and stay until September. Fall occurs in October and November.

People

India is one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world, home to multiple cultures and religious thoughts. It is also home to many religions. India has the world’s largest Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Zoroastrian populations, and has the third-largest Muslim population—the largest for a non-Muslim majority country. Practitioners of Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism and numerous other religions make up the rest of the population.

Language

India is the second-largest English-speaking country in the world. Hindi, with the largest number of speakers, is the official language of the government. But almost every state and union territory have one or more official languages and hundreds of minor languages and dialects.

Chennai

Chennai, the capital of the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is located on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal. Known as the Gateway to South India, it is also the most prominent cultural, economic and educational center of south India. Chennai was added to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) list for its rich musical tradition. More than one-third of India’s automobile industry is based in the city. Home to the Tamil film industry, Chennai is also known as a major film production center. It is one of the 100 Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under the national Smart Cities Mission. 

History

Chennai was formerly called Madras. The name Madras is also of native origin and has been shown to have been in use before the British established a presence in India. Madras was the shortened name of the fishing village Madraspatnam, where the British East India Company built a fort and factory (trading post) in 1639–40. Tamil Nadu officially changed the name of the city to Chennai in 1996.

Climate

Chennai’s climate is warm and humid. It reaches average temperatures of 32 C (89 F) in May and 25 C (77 F) in January. Annual rainfall is about 1,250 mm (50 inches), occurring mostly from October to mid-December.

Language

Tamil is the language spoken by majority of people in Tamil Nadu. English is the commonly used second language and is an important medium of communication in education, business and administration. 

Food

Nothing showcases a city’s culture better than its street food. Chennai’s street food doesn’t just reveal a diverse culture, but also mirrors the city’s history. Chennai might be perceived as a vegetarian city by many opinion makers in Delhi and Mumbai. The city’s food scene debunks that myth. The street food changes almost every kilometer. Some of the iconic food items that you should not miss in Chennai are Ghee Podi Dosa in Pondy Bazaar, Madurai-style home food in Mylapore, Dum ka Roat in Triplicane, and Podi Utthapams on NSC Bose Road.

Marina Beach

It is the second-largest beach in the world, extending up to eight miles. The beach begins near Fort St. George in the north and ends at Besant Nagar in the south. Being the city’s primary area for recreation, the entire stretch features numerous statues and monuments that have come up over the years along the Kamarajar Salai beach promenade.

Parthasarathy Temple
Parthasarathy Temple

One of the oldest Hindu temples in the city of Chennai and among the area’s most popular landmarks, is the Parthasarathy Temple, an eight-century CE Hindu Vaishnavite temple and one of the oldest structures in Chennai.

Mahabalipuram

This internationally recognized heritage site, which is approximately 55 kilometers from Chennai, is known for several monuments that personify the art and culture of the Pallava kings. The monuments were built largely between the seventh and ninth centuries. The place has been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mahabalipuram

Known for: Kanchipuram silk saris

The Kanchipuram silk sari (also known as Kanjivaram silk sari) is a type of traditional clothing made in the Kanchipuram region of Tamil Nadu. These saris are worn as bridal and special-occasion saris by most women in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The saris are woven using pure mulberry silk threads, which are cultivated and cultured in south India. In an original Kanchipuram sari, its body and border are woven separately and then interlocked together. Its borders are woven in a strong manner that they don’t get detached even when torn. That differentiates a Kanchipuram sari from other types of saris

Bengaluru

Bengaluru (formerly called Bangalore) is the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka. It is India’s third-most populous city and fifth-most populous urban agglomeration. The city is amongst the top 10 preferred entrepreneurial locations in the world. A city vibrant with history and tradition, Bengaluru now competes with Hyderabad and Chennai for the crown of India’s IT capital.

History

Modern Bengaluru had its beginning in 1537 when Kempe Gowda, a vassal of the Vijayanagara Empire, built a fort on the site.A bustling city today, it was once a sleepy cantonment area of the British army with treelined avenues and quaint places like Richmond Town and Victoria Layout.

Climate

Bengaluru has pleasant weather throughout the year because it is perched 3,000 feet above sea level. The coldest month is January with an average low temperature of 15.1 C (59 F) and the hottest month is April, with an average high temperature of 35 C (95 F). Bengaluru receives rainfall from both the northeast and the southwest seasonal monsoons between June and October.

Language

Kannada is the official language of Bengaluru. But, like every other metropolitan city in India, English is widely used. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Urdu are also spoken.

Food

The food scene in Bengaluru is one of the most diverse in India. It is reflective of the very recent social and economic changes the city have gone through to become an IT powerhouse. Piping hot idlis, soft vadas, and crispy dosas form the staple breakfast. They are best served with hot sambhar and coconut chutney. Bisi bele bath, rava idli, pongal, spicy uppittu—served as khara bath in most of the restaurants—are some of the other local favorites. These south-Indian delights are readily available, affordable, and exceptionally tasty. Neer dosa, which is available at eateries, is another food item that is an integral part of the cuisine in Karnataka.

Grover Vineyards

Grover Vineyards was established in 1988 with the idea of breathing fresh life into the stagnant wine-drinking culture in India. Situated at the foot of the Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, Grover Vineyards is spread over four hundred acres of land. Wine tours start at 10.30 a.m. and include lunch, a visit to the winery, and wine tasting. 

Bannerghatta National Park

Spread over an area of 104 square kilometers, the park was inaugurated in the year 1971. Situated 21 kilometers away from the city, this national park is the abode of lions, tigers and crocodiles, among other animal species. The park provides a natural habitat for elephants, leopards, jackals, foxes, sloth bears, spotted deer, barking deer and hare.

HAL Aerospace Museum

Situated at the headquarters of the Hindustan Aerospace Limited (HAL), a state-owned company, the HAL Aerospace Museum is the first aerospace museum in India. The museum is a part of the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum that exhibits the growth of the Indian aviation industry and HAL over six decades. It showcases a variety of aircraft, helicopters, engines, flight simulators, and mock air traffic control towers.

Known for: Microbreweries      

Bengaluru is also home to some of the best microbreweries in India. From the traditional, light India Pale Ales to chocolatey stouts and everything in between, the beers brewed in this city are exceptional. Prost, Toit, The Biere Club, Euphoria (U4ia), Barleyz - The Brew House and Arbor Brewing Company are some of the microbreweries beer lovers must visit.

Pune Banner

Pune—fondly called the Queen of the Deccan—is a hilly city located in the state of Maharashtra. With a population of over five million, it is the second biggest city in the state after Mumbai and has a rich and illustrious heritage of several centuries. Besides the view of seven hills surrounding the city and its beautiful green landscape, Pune is home to several prestigious educational institutions and many research institutes for information technology, education and management—earning itself the title Oxford of the East. Nearly half of the total international students in India study in Pune.

History

The name Pune comes from the word Punya (holy). The city’s roots can be traced back to 768 and 758. according to the copper plates dating to this period. From then to now, Pune has been led by numerous rulers across various dynasties. Most notable reigns include that of the Yadavas dynasty (ninth to 14th centuries) the Khilji dynasty (Islamic rule for 300 years), Marathas (early 17th century), the Mughal dynasty (18th century) and the British rule (from early 1800s to the 20th century).

Climate

Pune has a semi-hot, tropical wet climate with average temperatures ranging between 20 and 28 C (68–82 F) Summer gets quite hot, with maximum temperatures reaching 42 C (108 F) between March and June. It rains between June and October, bringing down the mercury to 22-28 C. As far as winter is concerned, temperatures often drop to 26 C during the day and dip below 9 C (48 F) at night during December and January.

Language

Although Marathi is the official language in Pune, its cosmopolitan population speaks several other languages such as English, Hindi and Gujarati. 

Food

While the city has plenty of restaurants, one must taste the tempting dishes of the small eateries by the roadside. Some of the most iconic dishes one must definitely taste in Pune are Amti – the staple dal curry or lentil soup, Bhakarwadi - traditional Marathi sweet and spicy snack, popular across West India and widely available in the markets of Pune, and Sabudana Khichdi – a viscous, sticky dish full of unbeatable flavor.

Shaniwarwada

Shaniwarwada—once the seat of the Peshwas (prime ministers of Maratha Empire) in Pune—is a 286-year-old mansion and one of the finest examples of architecture in the city. Built in 1732 by the Peshwa Bajirao I himself, the palace is a historical fortification and once spread across almost the entire city. Shaniwarwada encompasses forts, fountains and the majestic statue of Bajirao I at the entrance of the palace. 

Sinhagad Fort

The Sinhgad Fort (Lion’s Fort) was initially known as Kondana. The caves and carvings in the Kaundinyeshwar temple indicate that the fort was built around 2,000 years ago. Perched on an isolated cliff of the Bhuleswar range in the Sahyadri Mountains, this beautiful structure is located around 35 kilometers away from Pune. It has been the site of many battles, most notably the Battle of Sinhgad in 1670. You’ll be amazed by how steep its slopes are.

Aga Khan Palace

Built in 1892 by Sultan Aga Khan III, the Aga Khan Palace is a part of the Indian freedom struggle. Here is where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned by the British during the Quit India Movement in 1942. The main palace now houses the Gandhi National Memorial, where you can get a glimpse of the room where Gandhiji was imprisoned, and observe the photos and paintings, revealing key moments of his life.

Known for: Educational and research institutes  

India’s first Prime Minister, late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, gave Pune the sobriquet of Oxford of the East during a visit to the city in the late 1950s as Pune has a rich legacy in education. As the cultural capital of Maharashtra, the city has always had an intrinsic connection with theatre, music, arts and literature, and been a center for learning and research in all fields. When the University of Poona was established, there were only 18 colleges affiliated to it. Today, the university has over 433 affiliated colleges and 232 recognized research institutions. Rooted in culture and traditions, Pune is known for its receptive nature to modern influences and thoughts. The city is a seamless blend of Marathi culture and global influences.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the capital of southern India’s Telangana state. A major center for the technology industry, it’s also home to many upscale restaurants and shops. A city rich with history and traditions, Hyderabad now competes with Bengaluru and Chennai for the crown of India’s IT capital. Microsoft and Google have their India headquarters in Hyderabad.

History

The city of Hyderabad was founded by the Qutb Shahi sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah in 1591. It was built around the Charminar, which formed the centerpiece of the city. After a brief period of Mughal rule, the first Nizam of Hyderabad conquered the city in 1724. After India’s independence in 1947, the Nizam did not wish to accede his state to the newly formed nation, but the Indian Army annexed Hyderabad in 1948 and the city of Hyderabad became the capital of Andhra Pradesh. In 2014, the state of Telangana was carved out from Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad became its new capital.

Climate

The climate of Hyderabad is arid. The days are hot and dry, usually going up to extreme highs of 40 C (104 F), while the nights are cool and breezy. Winds usually bring along clouds of dust, and people prefer staying indoors in the daytime, while the breeze at night are pleasant and clean.

Language

Telugu and Urdu are both official languages of the city, and most Hyderabadis are bilingual. The Telugu dialect spoken in Hyderabad is called Telangana Mandalika, and the Urdu spoken is called Deccani. English is commonly used in business and administration, and it is an important medium of instruction in education and publications.

Food

Hyderabad is known as the biriyani paradise of India. The delicious biryani available here is probably one of the most famous things about Hyderabad city. The Nizams have a history of serving more than 26 varieties of biryani to their guests. Some of the most popular ones that stayed on even after ages are – Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani, Lamb Biryani, Hyderabad Zafrani Biryani and Keeme ki Khichdi. A visit to Hyderabad won’t be complete without a visit to the famous Paradise Biryani, the iconic restaurant which has been serving biryani since 1953.     

Golconda Fort

Before the founding of Hyderabad, the Qutub Shahi dynasty ruled from the Golconda Fort. This imposing fort encloses beautiful palaces and fountains. It is considered to be among the most impressive forts in India.

Charminar

Built by Mohammad Quli Qutub Shah, Charminar means four minarets. The Charminar has long been the icon of Hyderabad. The towers rise to a height of 48.7 meters above the ground. It has 140 steps. Graffiti on the walls have diminished the beauty of the Charminar. Atop the minarets, you get a panoramic view of Hyderabad city. At the very bottom of one of the minarets is a Hindu temple.

Hussain Sagar Lake

This artificial lake is a historical landmark, built during the reign of Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1562 by damming the Musi River. This forms the boundary between Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Surrounding the lake are various parks, temples, statues and historical buildings. At the center of the lake stands a famous statue of the Buddha installed in 1992.

Known for: Pearls

Also known as the City of Pearls, Hyderabad has been a major center for pearl trade in India. Its shops offer an unparalleled variety of jewellery designs. The pearls are sourced from different parts of the world, and crafted into exquisite necklaces, earrings and other jewellery pieces.

Kolkata

Kolkata (formerly called Calcutta) is the present capital of the eastern state of West Bengal and one of the most densely populated cities in India. Kolkata became a British trading post in the last part of the 17th century. The city that once served as the showpiece capital of the British power in India is noted for its colonial buildings, including the grand Victoria Memorial.

History

The city’s former name, Calcutta, is an Anglicized version of the Bengali name Kalikata. According to some, Kalikata is derived from the Bengali word Kalikshetra, which means ground of (the goddess) Kali. Kolkata was the capital of the British Indian empire until 1911, when the capital was relocated to Delhi. Kolkata grew rapidly in the 19th century to become the second most important city of the British Indian Empire. This was accompanied by the development of a culture that fused Indian philosophies with Victorian traditions.

Climate

Kolkata has a subtropical climate with a seasonal regime of monsoons (rain-bearing winds). It is warm year-round, with average high temperatures ranging from about 27 C (80 F) in December and January to nearly 38 C (100 F) in April and May. The average annual rainfall is about 64 inches (1,625 mm).

Language

Dakshineswar Temple

Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a Hindu temple located at Dakshineswar, Kolkata. Situated on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, the presiding deity of the temple is Bhavatarini, a form of Parashakti Adya Kali, otherwise known as Adishakti Kalika. The temple was built in 1855 by Rani Rashmoni, a zamindar, philanthropist and a devotee of Kali.

Indian Museum

The Indian Museum in central Kolkata, also referred to as the Imperial Museum of Calcutta in colonial-era texts, is the ninth oldest museum in the world, the oldest and largest museum in India. It has rare collections of antiques, armor, ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies and Mughal paintings. It was founded by the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1814. 

Victoria Memorial

The Victoria Memorial is a large marble building in central Kolkata, which was built between 1906 and 1921. It was built in memory of Queen Victoria, Empress of India from 1876 to 1901. It is now a museum under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, and is the largest monument in the world dedicated to a royal. The memorial lies on the Maidan, a large public park and an urban green space in the center of Kolkata, and is one of the famous monuments of the city. 

Known for: Hand-pulled rickshaws

A great way to explore the city is traveling by hand-pulled rickshaws. Not an enclosed, petrol tuk tuk (often too fast and noisy to catch even a glimpse of anything), but rather one that is manually driven by local rickshaw cart pullers, willing to transport you anywhere within a couple of kilometers. A fun and exciting manner to get around, this hand-pulled means of transport within the city is a must for visitors and the pullers are always willing to let you have a go at it too!

Mumbai

One of the most populous and biggest cities in India, Mumbai, earlier called Bombay, is in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The city, popularly called the City of Dreams, is also known as the financial and entertainment capital of India. The name of the city, Mumbai, is derived from goddess Mumba Devi, worshiped by Kolis, who are the earliest inhabitants of the city.

History

In 1534, the Portuguese took possession of a group of seven islands, originally inhabited by Koli fishermen. They called it ‘Bom Bahia’, which means the good bay. The English arrived in the early 17th century. The Portuguese handed over the city to the English in 1661 as a part of the dowry to King Charles II when he married Catherine of Portugal. In 1687, it became the Indian headquarters of the East India Company. The city was under the control of British until India’s Independence in 1947. In 1995, Bombay was renamed as Mumbai.

Climate

Mumbai’s climate is generally moderately hot with some level of humidity. Temperatures don’t fluctuate much throughout the year in the city. From December to February, the city enjoys cool weather. And it’s hot from March to May. While the city experiences the rainy season from June to September, the post-monsoon season falls between October and November.

Language

Primarily, four languages—Marathi, Hindi, English and Gujarati—are spoken throughout the Mumbai suburban district. The official language is Marathi, with around 42% of the population speaking it. Next is Hindi, spoken by about 30% of the population. People from across India live in Mumbai, and they contribute to the linguistic and cultural diversity of the city. Apart from the above-mentioned languages, several other languages are spoken by people in the city. They include Konkani, Tulu, Parsi, Marwari and Bengali. 

Food

Mumbai is known for its local food. The city is so diverse with influences from various parts of India. Therefore, a lot of food have been adopted and transformed into mouth-watering dishes, and they are all now considered Mumbai’s specialities. The metropolis is famous for its street food, such as vada pav, chakli, chivda, modak, batata rassa, dabeli, pani puri, dahi puri, sev puri and bhel puri. Apart from these specialities, various food items belonging to different cuisines are tweaked to suit the Maharashtrian palate. Mughlai, Malvani, Punjabi, European and southeast Asian delicacies are quite popular in this ever-lively city.

Marine Drive

It is another tourist attraction in the city. It’s a three-kilometer-long promenade that runs along the Arabian Sea and is a popular spot for watching sunsets. It looks scintillating when lit up at night. The promenade, which is a C-shaped concrete footpath along the coastline, is in south Mumbai. Interestingly, this promenade is also known as the Queen’s Necklace as the streetlights at night exhibit the design of a necklace when viewed from an elevated height.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

One of the most-visited national parks in Asia, it sprawls over an area of 104 square kilometers of land. With various fun activities available, this park entertains people across different age groups. From a safari cage, one can watch big cats at the park at a close distance. People can enjoy boating in the artificial lake at the park. Tourists can also visit the 2000-yearold Kanheri Caves to see the Buddha relics. The undisturbed natural trails and the Jain temple in the forest are the other main attractions.

The Gateway of India

The arch monument was built to commemorate the arrival of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder in the city on their visit to India, in 1911. King George V was the first British monarch to visit India. The landmark is situated on the waterfront at the Apollo Bunder area at the end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Marg in south Mumbai. It overlooks the mighty Arabian Sea. The monument is one of the main tourist destinations in the city. 

Known for: Local trains     

They are considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Helping more than eight million people commute every single day, it is impossible to imagine the city without its local trains. Often, Mumbai’s local trains are featured in documentaries, advertisements and even Hindi movies. These trains are generally overcrowded, but travelling in local trains always feature in ‘Things-to-do in Mumbai’ list.         

Coimbatore

Coimbatore, also known as Kovai, is one of the major metropolitan cities in Tamil Nadu, a southern Indian state. The city is known to be one of the largest exporters of jewellery, wet grinders, poultry and auto components. Coimbatore Wet Grinder and Kovai Cora cotton are recognized for having Geographical Indication tags by the Government of India, which give assurance on quality for the fact that their origins belong to the defined geographical locality.

History

The ancient city of Coimbatore is known as the birthplace of Chola rulers, a place where many cultural and traditional activities occurred every year. To offer good service to people, the rulers back then constructed a highway named Rajakesari Peruvazhi. During the medieval period, the Kongu region, which encompassed the present Coimbatore, was occupied by several dynasties. The rulers of the Chola Kingdom constructed beautiful temples using the Chola style of architecture. It is also important to note that the city which is steeped in history played a significant role in the Indian Independence movement.

Climate

The climate in the city is tropical semi-arid and slightly tempered by altitude. It sees a dry period from December to April and experiences rain in October and November. During the other months of the year, rains are quite irregular. Mostly, temperatures remain high all through the year. They drop a bit during the months of November, December and January, and increase between March and May, before the southwest monsoon.

Language

The official language of Coimbatore is Tamil. The dialect used is called Kongu Tamil, which is generally spoken by a lot of residents there. English is less popular compared to the official language. Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, which are languages of the neighbouring states, are also spoken by people of the city.

Food

In Coimbatore, foodies enjoy both traditional south-Indian preparations and those with western influences as well. The south-Indian platter include food items like idli, dosa, chutney, rice, vada, sambhar, rasam, upma, sweet pongal and payassam among other delicacies. Other food items such as halwa, biryani and mysore pak, and cuisines like north Indian, Chinese, and Continental are also popular here. A meal at Shree Annapoorna restaurant is recommended by foodies to relish authentic Tamil cuisine. Several coffee shops and fast-food joints are also spotted in the city.

Adiyogi Shiva Statue

Dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva, the Adiyogi Shiva Statue is the world’s biggest bust statue. It weighs around 500 tonnes and stands tall at a height of 112 feet. It is located within the Isha Yoga Complex in Coimbatore and is surrounded by green farms at the foothills of Velliangiri Mountains in the Western Ghats.

Marudhamalai hill temple

Situated at a towering height of 500 feet in the highland of the Western Ghats, the Marudhamalai hill temple has an invigorating atmosphere. It is located 15 kilometers northwest of Coimbatore city. Private vehicles are allowed up to the parking area closer to temple. Buses are also available to take devotees all the way to the top of the hill, where the temple is located.

Theppakadu Elephant Camp

This elephant camp, which is located about 120 kilometers from Coimbatore, houses elephants that are tamed and trained to become jumbos meant to help in capturing wild tuskers. With the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, tourists have been flocking to this place to see the two elephant calves—Raghu and Ammu— portrayed in the documentary, who are taken care by mahouts there.

Known for: Textile industry

The city is also known as the Manchester of south India as it is famous for the textile industry. With humid weather during the early stages and hot weather during the time of harvest, Coimbatore has ideal conditions for cotton cultivation. The ideal weather conditions coupled with the development of hydroelectricity from the Pykara Falls in the 1930 led to a cotton boom in Coimbatore.    

Kochi

Located along the southwest coastline of Kerala state, Kochi, also known as Cochin, is one of the most picturesque destinations in India. It is known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea as it has an all-weather harbour and a grand seascape. Though it is one of the leading commercial centers in south India, it is generally said to be a peaceful city. As the city is famous for supplying aromatic spices to global markets, this is the place to shop spices in India.

History

The Kingdom of Cochin dates to the 12th century. Chinese and Arabs were the first traders who came to Cochin. That paved the way for Portuguese and Dutch traders, and finally, led to the arrival of British in this region. This city, with several scenic spots, has been one of the most popular tourist destinations in India for several decades. Cochin remained as an important spice trading centre on the west coast of India for a long time, starting from the 14th century. And it maintained trade networks with Arab merchants since the pre-Islamic era. In 1505, the Portuguese established trading ports in Cochin.

Climate

Kochi’s climate is generally tropical, with no harsh weather conditions. The surface temperatures range between 20–35 degrees Celsius (68–95 degrees Fahrenheit). Generally, the record high temperature is around 38 C and the lowest is around 17 C.

Language

The official language of the city is Malayalam. However, the majority of the population is wellversed in English as well. In fact, in the business circles, English is preferred. Other languages, like Tamil and Hindi, are understood by many although spoken by lesser number of people.

Food

The place’s traditional cuisine beautifully reflects the state’s culture, traditions and the geographic location. Meanwhile, Kochi is a cosmopolitan city, and it embraces culinary delights from across the globe. The cuisine here includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. One of the main ingredients of dishes in its cuisine is coconut. Apart from coconut, spices that add taste to Kerala cuisine are cinnamon, cardamom, chilli, cloves, black pepper, and ginger. Sadya is an elaborate vegetarian meal in this region. Other popular food combinations that foodies easily find at restaurants in Kochi include kappa and fish curry, puttu and kadala curry, and appam and stew.

Cherai Beach in Vypin

Resembling the beaches in Goa, Cherai Beach in Kochi’s Vypin Island is known for warm sand and clear blue ocean. It is recommended to choose homestays in the locality to get the closest views of portrait-like sunsets. Luxury stays, right on the water, are also available. Along the beach, yoga sessions are offered. Thronged by locals, it is a peaceful place and one of the cleanest beaches in Kerala.

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica

One of the nine basilicas in Kerala, this church, built originally by the Portuguese, is known for its architectural marvel. Devotees and tourists visit the church all throughout the year. When British took control of Cochin, they demolished it. A century later, Bishop João Gomes Ferreira, a missionary and the Bishop of Cochin, commissioned a new church in 1887. The church was consecrated in 1905. In 1984, it was proclaimed a basilica by Pope John Paul II.

Alleppey

Also known as Alappuzha, this town is located about 55 kilometers from Kochi. The place is best known for its backwaters and the scenic beauty around them. Both domestic and international tourists flock to this place to enjoy houseboat stay in its backwaters. Alappuzha Beach is another tourist attraction in the town. The Sand Art Festival is one among the various events held at the beach regularly.

Known for: Chinese fishing nets

They have been one of the top tourist attractions in Kochi for a very long time. These nets that are fixed land installations for fishing are used across coastal southern China. But this method of fishing is unusual in India and is almost unique to Kochi. This way of fishing was introduced in the area by Chinese explorers who landed in the area in the 14th century.

Noida

Gurugram and Noida are both part of the National Capital Region (NCR), which is a planning region centred around the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in India. NCR encompasses Delhi and several districts surrounding it from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

History

Both Gurugram and Noida are relatively new cities. NCR was created in 1985 to plan the development of the region and to bring about harmonized policies for the control of land-uses and development of infrastructure in the region. A few major cities that come under NCR are Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida.

Climate

The weather of New Delhi, which is the capital of India, is hot and semi-arid. It borders on a dry-winter humid subtropical climate, with significant seasonal variations in temperature and precipitation. The temperatures vary from 46 C (115 F) in summer to around 0 C (32 F) in winter. It experiences monsoon season, lengthy and extremely hot summers with dust storms, and dry and mild winters.

Language

More than 80% of the population speaks Hindi. The remaining population prefer to speak in Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu and other languages. Like many other places in India, English is the most common foreign language used here.

Food

The food culture of Gurugram and Noida are similar to that of Delhi’s. Delhi’s food culture has been strongly influenced by its long history of rulers from different dynasties. Delhi’s culinary scene includes north Indian, Mughlai, Punjabi and street foods. It also appreciates foods from various parts of India. Delhi has a wide range of dining options. But it’s the street food that’s recommended by foodies to satisfy cravings for local Delhi food. Interestingly, Delhi has a few streets and lanes that are entirely dedicated to foods. Some of the must-try food items in Delhi include kababs, rotis, chaat, aloo paratha and chole bhature.

Red Fort

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Quila, is a historic fort that is located in the Old Delhi neighbourhood. Lal Quila served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors who ruled the city for about 200 years. It is reported that until 1856, the Mughals lived in Lal Quila. It is at the Red Fort that the prime minister of India unfurls the national flag of the country and delivers his speech to the nation on Independence Day (August 15) every year.

Qutub Minar

It’s a minaret that is 73 meters tall. The tower has five unique, sloping levels—the first three are covered in red sandstone, the fourth and fifth storeys use sandstone and marble, respectively. And they are inlaid with texts from Quran, which is the central religious text of Islam.

India Gate

The India Gate symbolises the sacrifice of 70,000 soldiers from the British India Army, who laid down their lives while fighting foreign armies during the World War I. It also showcases the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was added later to honour Indian soldiers who died in the Indo-Pak War. It is also called the Flame of the Immortal Soldier. This magnificent structure is one of India’s biggest military memorials. With colourful fountains on display in the vicinity, it looks stunning under the lights at night. It is one of the most-visited places by tourists in Delhi.

Known for: Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk is also known as the Moonlight Square. It is one of the top tourist attractions that Delhi takes pride in. It is one of the oldest, biggest and busiest markets in the country, and is a must-visit place in almost all the tourist itineraries. In 1650, Chandni Chowk was designed and built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahan Ara Begum. Shops all along the narrow bylanes of Chandni Chowk and irresistible deals make it a great experience for visitors.

Mysuru

Mysore, officially known as Mysuru, is a city in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka. It is located about 150 kilometers from Bengaluru. The historical place served as the capital of the Kingdom of Mysore for several centuries.

History

The Wodeyar dynasty contributed greatly to the legacy of Mysore. The place reached its zenith of military prowess in the latter half of the 18th century under Haider Ali, and his son Tipu Sultan, one of the biggest foes of the British Empire. After his death, the kingdom was brought under the control of the British. In 1831, the city of Mysore lost its status as the administrative centre when the capital was moved to Bangalore.

Climate

Mysuru has a tropical climate. It experiences summer from March to May, enjoys the monsoon season from June to October and has winter from November to February. It receives much less rainfall in winter than in summer.

Language

Most people in Mysuru speak Kannada. Other languages that are commonly spoken in Mysuru are Tamil and Hindi. Like people in most parts of India, those in Mysuru speak English as well.

Food

Rice is the staple food item in Mysuru. Its cuisine is known to use various spices as well. The most common items for breakfast include idli and dosa with different chutneys. Mysuru is most famous for its signature food items, like Mysore masala dosa, Mysore pak and Mysore bonda. A few other must-try items include Mysore idli or thatte idli, bisi bele bath, and neer dosa.

Brindavan Gardens

Every year, two million tourists visit the famous Brindavan Gardens. The garden is undoubtedly one of the major tourist attractions in Mysuru. It is located about 12 kilometers from the city of Mysuru, adjoining the Krishnarajasagara Dam built across Kaveri River. The main highlight at the garden, which was completed in 1932, is the dancing fountains.

Mysore Palace

The palace stands majestically in the middle of the city. Mysore palace is one of the most-visited historical structures in India. The palace is estimated to have about six million tourists visiting it every year. The existing  palace was built between 1897 and 1912 after the old palace was destroyed by fire that broke out during a royal wedding.

Chamundeswari Temple

Overlooking the city, Chamundeswari temple is at the top of the Chamundi Hills. The temple was named after Chamundeswari, the fierce form of Shakti and a tutelary deity, who was held in reverence for centuries by the Maharajas of Mysore. This temple is situated at a height of 3300 feet from the sea level. The place is known among devotees from across the globe.     

Known for: Mysore Dasara

The Dasara festival in Mysuru has been celebrated for over 400 years. According to reports, the festivities were first observed by the Vijayanagara kings since the 15th century. It’s a 10-day festival. The first nine nights are observed as Navaratri and the last day is Vijayadashmi. Interestingly, from 7-10 p.m. on all 10 days of Dasara, the Mysore palace is lit with 100,000 bulbs.

Mangaluru

Also known as Mangalore, it is a major port city in the Indian state of Karnataka. It is located around 352 kilometers from the state capital Bengaluru. During the ancient times, the city developed as a port in the Arabian Sea. Since then, it has been a major port of India, and handles 75 percent of India’s coffee and cashew exports. Mangaluru is also the country’s seventh largest container port.

History

A place that has always been a strategic port, Mangalore was once ruled by several major powers, including the Kadambas, Alupas, Vijayanagar Empire, Keladi Nayaks and the Portuguese. Mangalore witnessed a major power struggle between the British and the Kingdom of Mysore rulers Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. Eventually, in 1799, it was annexed by the British. And Mangalore remained a part of the Madras Presidency until India’s independence in 1947. Later, it was unified with the Mysore State, which is now called Karnataka.

Climate

Mangaluru being a typical coastal area, it witnesses a tropical monsoon climate, which is influenced by the southwest monsoon. The city gets most of its rainfall between May and September, and remains dry from December to March. Humidity is around 75% on an average. It peaks in the months of June, July and August.     

Language

While Kannada is the official language of Mangaluru, it a multi-lingual city. Other prominently spoken languages include Tulu, Konkani and Malayalam.

Food

Mangalorean cuisine has influences of different local communities from Tuluvas, Rajapur and Saraswat Brahmins to Goud Saraswat Brahmins, Mangalorean Catholics, and the Bearys. The cuisine is usually spicy and has common ingredients like fresh coconut, curry leaves, ginger, garlic and chilli, which is commonly called byadgi. Fish is preferred by many Mangaloreans. Obviously, the place being a coastal city is the main reason behind it. Some of the iconic dishes from Mangaluru include chicken sukka, chicken ghee roast, neer dosa, and kori gassi.

Murdeshwar Temple

This temple is in Murdeshwar in Karnataka, which is about 157 kilometers from Mangaluru. It is fascinating that the temple is located in a hill which is surrounded by the waters of the Arabian Sea on three sides. This temple is dedicated to Hindu deity Shiva. A towering statue of Shiva is present within the temple complex.   

Panambur Beach

Panambur Beach is one of the most popular beaches in the Mangaluru city. It is located close to the Mangalore Port. In the evenings, tourists visit the beach to enjoy watching the sunset. Panambur Beach is also famous for its International Kite Festival apart from other activities, like beach sports and boat races.

Mangaladevi Temple

The city Mangalore got its name from Mangala Devi, a form of Hindu goddess Shakti, for whom this temple is dedicated to. It was built in the ninth century by a noted king of the Alupa dynasty. Festivities at this temple generally is in full swing during the Navratri season.

Known for: Sultan Battery watch tower   

Constructed by Tipu Sultan in 1769, this was a major dockyard and naval station of the ruler who used it effectively to intercept the British ships. Built with black stones, the watch tower now serves as a popular tourist point, where one can go up the stairs and enjoy the panoramic view of the Arabian Sea.

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of the Indian state of Odisha, is known for its economic, educational and cultural significance to the east of India. Over the years, the city has become a hub for education and business. The Daya river and Kuakhai river flow on the south and east of the city, respectively. And the city lies southwest of the Mahanadi river. The Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and the Nandankanan Zoological Park are among many tourist places in the city.

History

While the modern city of Bhubaneswar was established in 1948, its history goes back to the seventh century BCE. The name of the city is derived from Tribhubaneswara or Bhubaneswara, which means the Lord of the Earth. The modern city of Bhubaneswar, with wide roads, gardens and parks, was designed by a German architect named Otto Königsberger.

Climate

Bhubaneswar has a tropical savanna climate, with its temperature ranging from 11 to 44 C (52 to 111 F). The city experiences winter during December and January. And the temperature reaches up to 44 C in summer, which is between March and May. The city also witnesses spring, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. The summer in Bhubaneswar is hot and humid, and the winter season in the city lasts for about 10 weeks.

Language

While Odia is the primary language used by people in Bhubaneswar, English and Hindi are also spoken widely. Apart from native-born Bhubaneswarians, the city also has residents from other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Food

One favourite food combination of people in Bhubaneswar is rice and fish. The city is known for its seafood preparations, especially varieties of lobster and crab dishes. The place is also known for desserts such as Rasagola, Rasabali, Chhena Gaja, Chhena Jhilli and Chhena Poda. Street foods such as Gupchup, Cuttack Chaat, Dahibara Aloo Dum and Bara Ghuguni are widely popular among foodies. Dahi Pakhala, a traditional food of the state, is good to cool down the body, especially during summer. It is prepared by adding sour curd to cooked rice, which is soaked in water overnight.

Lingaraja Temple:

While it is the largest temple in Bhubaneswar, it is also one of the oldest in the city. The central tower of the temple is 180 feet tall. The temple, which predominantly showcases the beauty of Kalinga architecture, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. And a large number of devotees and tourists visit the temple every year.

Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves:

Situated on two adjacent hills, the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves are of historical, archaeological and religious significance. While the Udayagiri hill has 18 caves, the Khandagiri hill has 15 caves. These were believed to have been carved out for Jain monks to use them as residential blocks during the reign of King Kharavela in the first or second century BCE. These caves are part of the must-see Indian heritage sites list of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Nandankanan Zoological Park:

This zoo and botanical garden, which was opened for the public in 1979, was originally established in the year 1960. Nandankannan, which means the garden of heaven, witnesses more than 2.6 million visitors every year. Located in the surrounding area of Chandaka forest, a part of it has been declared as a sanctuary. The zoological park also includes a part of the Kanjia Lake. It is also popular for the fact that it is the first zoo in India to join the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Known for: Architecture and ancient temples

It is said that the place once had 700 temples. Hence Bhubaneswar is also known as the Temple City of India. Bhubaneswar is known to have a confluence of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain heritage and has many Kalingan temples from sixth to thirteenth century CE. The old town or the temple town, which is the oldest part of the city, has several temples, including Lingaraja, Nilakantha Siva, Rajarani and Muktesvara temples.

Indore

Indore holds the distinction of being the cleanest city in India, topping the cleanest cities in India ranking several times. It is the biggest and the most populous city in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as an educational hub in central India with prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management having their campuses in the city.  Indore is located at the southern edge of Malwa Plateau, and the city has the highest elevation among major cities in central India.

History

Indore was earlier known as Holkar State, which belonged to the Maratha Holkar dynasty. Later, it became a princely state under the British Raj. After India’s Independence in 1947, Indore was named the summer capital of Madhya Bharat, a newly formed state then. However, Madhya Bharat was renamed as Madhya Pradesh in 1956 and Bhopal was named the state capital. Today, Indore is known as the business capital of the Madhya Pradesh with several multinational companies having offices in the city.

Climate

Indore experiences a climate that is between humid subtropical climate and tropical savanna climate. The nights are relatively cool even during peak summer because of its high elevation and inland location. The city witnesses three distinct seasons—summer, monsoon and winter. The city gets showers between June and September because of the southwest monsoon.  

Language

Hindi is considered as the official language of Indore as it is spoken by the majority of people there. And different dialects of Hindi—such as Malvi, Nimadi and Bundeli—are spoken by Indore residents. Other languages such as Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali are also spoken by considerable number of people in the city.

Food

Indore’s food scene has influences from different cuisines such as Maharashtrian, Rajasthani and Gujarati. The city is known for its street food. Some of the prominent street food places include   Chappan Dukan and Sarafa Bazaar. Chappan Dukan has been developed as a smart food street by the Indore Smart City Development Limited, and Sarafa Bazaar is a popular night street food market.  Indore is known for various savoury items. Some of the most popular food items include Poha, Kachori, Samosa, Dahi Wada and Sev.

Rajwada:

It is also known as the Holkar Palace, which was constructed around two centuries ago by the Holkars of the Maratha empire. The palace stands as a testimony of the architectural marvel of those times. The seven-storey structure is also considered one of the oldest structures in Indore and is located in the heart of the city at Khajuri Bazaar. And the Shiv Vilas Palace, which later became the official residence of the Holkars, is located to the right side of Rajwada.

Patalpani waterfall:

The waterfall, which is on the Choral River, is located in the Mhow Tehsil of Indore district. The approximate height of the waterfall is 91 meters. It has the highest waterflow soon after the rainy season and it gets dry during summer with the stream reducing to a trickle. Over the years, the area around Patalpani waterfall has become a picnic and trekking spot.

Gandhi Hall:

It is considered a historical gem which is in the heart of the Indore city. It was initially called the King Edward Hall and it was inaugurated in 1905 by the Prince of Wales, George V. After India’s independence, it was renamed as Gandhi Hall. The structure, built using white and red sandstone, showcases the Indo-gothic architecture. The clock tower of the structure is lit up every year on three occasions of national significance—Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Known for: Rang Panchami

Indore is known for Rang Panchami, an extension of Holi (the festival of colours). While people smear coloured powders on each other for Holi, during Rang Panchami, revellers splash coloured water on one another while celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Rang Panchami takes place outside the famous Rajwada palace.

