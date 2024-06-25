E.M. Forster once said, “When you ask a question about India, the answer disappears.” Over the past 4,000 years, empires and emperors have rewritten the destinies of the diverse groups of people living in the Indian subcontinent. Like most ancient things, what remains of the idea of India is a mold with an imprint of hundreds of cultures—shaped by the weight of time.

The story of modern India begins in 1947. Free from the yoke of colonialism, over 562 princely states and colonial provinces united to become the Republic of India. Currently, the country consists of 28 states and eight union territories. India is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country with over 1.33 billion people, and the largest democracy in the world.