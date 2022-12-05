Cognizant® Robotic Automation Services
RPA-as-a-Service
RPA mimics a human’s path to completing a rules-based, repetitive task but requires significant, ongoing maintenance and support. If your system changes or upgrades, your robots must be rebuilt. RPA-as-a-Service delivers automation expertise, so your organization does not have to hire expensive in-house specialists. Cognizant builds, tests, operates and maintains robots configured to your organization’s unique processes and objectives. With an RPA-as-a-Service model, clients can quickly increase the impact of automation on their bottom lines by completing transactions with more accuracy and efficiency at a lower cost and risk than building and maintaining RPA in house.
