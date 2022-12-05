Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant® Robotic Automation Services

Automate for faster, more accurate processes

A comprehensive native robot marketplace accelerates implementation and scales your operation with a digital workforce.
The robot marketplace within Robotic Automation Services includes pre-built, customizable healthcare robots that enable clients to automate common, manual and time-consuming processes across their organizations like claims, enrollment and provider management. Fully integrated and ready for implementation, our robots take on common core process steps “out of the box” but can be easily customized to meet the unique needs of each organization. And, each robot integrates with TriZetto® Facets® and TriZetto® QNXT™ core administration systems for healthcare payers.
Provided as a service, our Robotic Automation Services has delivered an average cost savings of 65% with an additional 7% to 15% improvement in auto-adjudication – reducing their total cost of ownership, eliminating the risk of building RPA in house and maximizing ROI.

RPA-as-a-Service

RPA mimics a human’s path to completing a rules-based, repetitive task but requires significant, ongoing maintenance and support. If your system changes or upgrades, your robots must be rebuilt. RPA-as-a-Service delivers automation expertise, so your organization does not have to hire expensive in-house specialists. Cognizant builds, tests, operates and maintains robots configured to your organization’s unique processes and objectives. With an RPA-as-a-Service model, clients can quickly increase the impact of automation on their bottom lines by completing transactions with more accuracy and efficiency at a lower cost and risk than building and maintaining RPA in house.

