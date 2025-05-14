Solve complex challenges with multi-agent systems
Today, operations are built for predictability. Yet amid constant change and volatility, future-proofing requires a shift to adaptability.
AI agents that interpret context, make decisions and take action enable businesses to operate dynamically by design—becoming more responsive, efficient and resilient.
Cognizant helps your business bring this vision to life. We identify where agentic models can deliver outsized impact, work with you to reimagine processes and help deploy networks of agents that unlock new levels of efficiency and agility.