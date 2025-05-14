Skip to main content Skip to footer
Solve complex challenges with multi-agent systems

Today, operations are built for predictability. Yet amid constant change and volatility, future-proofing requires a shift to adaptability.

AI agents that interpret context, make decisions and take action enable businesses to operate dynamically by design—becoming more responsive, efficient and resilient.

Cognizant helps your business bring this vision to life. We identify where agentic models can deliver outsized impact, work with you to reimagine processes and help deploy networks of agents that unlock new levels of efficiency and agility.

Featured platforms and services

At the forefront of multi-agent systems

At Cognizant, we recognized early that agentic AI and multi-agent systems represent a cornerstone of enterprise transformation. And we developed frameworks, tools and platforms to help clients quickly capitalize on these new technologies.

Our AI Research Lab is a leader in multi-agent systems, integrating this capability into our Neuro AI Decisioning platform in 2024 and introducing the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in January 2025.

We're also using agentic AI internally, optimizing our operations with over 40 agentic implementations completed in 2024. This forms the core of our agentic infrastructure strategy, empowering associates with multichannel, context-rich interactions.

Contact us

Contact us for a strategic session to accelerate your journey toward agentic operations.