At the forefront of multi-agent systems

At Cognizant, we recognized early that agentic AI and multi-agent systems represent a cornerstone of enterprise transformation. And we developed frameworks, tools and platforms to help clients quickly capitalize on these new technologies.

Our AI Research Lab is a leader in multi-agent systems, integrating this capability into our Neuro AI Decisioning platform in 2024 and introducing the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in January 2025.

We're also using agentic AI internally, optimizing our operations with over 40 agentic implementations completed in 2024. This forms the core of our agentic infrastructure strategy, empowering associates with multichannel, context-rich interactions.